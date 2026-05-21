Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Tigers lean into regional connections

Missouri football will host its first of four official visit sessions starting May 29. Before putting its full focus into the 2027 class, coaches have remained on the road, offering and evaluating prospects in the next two cycles. The NCAA Contact Period ends Saturday.

Here are notes from the recruiting trail:

Alex Atkins in the Peach State

When Alex Atkins joined the Missouri staff this offseason, the tight ends coach bolstered the Tigers’ efforts in Georgia. This past week, Atkins offered a series of prospects from the state, including Jahlil Paige on Tuesday and Justin Austin on Wednesday.

“He definitely loved my size and length (6-foot-3, 170 pounds),” said Austin, a Class of 2028 cornerback at Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek. “I personally love what they are building up there at Missouri.”

“He knows what he’s talking about, and he knows what he’s doing,” said Paige, a Class of 2029 wide receiver at Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, a school Missouri has recruited before. “I think Mizzou has seen flashes on my potential from my freshman year.”

CJ Craig-James, 2028 S​

Due to his high school’s spring game, Birmingham (Ala.) Parker four-star CJ Craig-James pushed back this past Saturday’s Missouri visit to June 19-20. The Rivals300 safety received his offer from director of college scouting Roman Goode, a close friend of his father.

“I told the staff I don’t care how many big schools come, we’re still making Mizzou a priority,” Craig-James said in March. “When he got hired there, we instantly knew it had to be a good place.”

Zion Dobson, 2028 CB

While in the Tar Heel State, cornerbacks coach Al Pogue issued an offer to Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth four-star Zion Dobson on Wednesday. The ninth-ranked cornerback didn’t speak with Pogue due to NCAA rules.

“I am excited to see where this goes,” Dobson said. “The school is consistently ranked in the Top 25 throughout the season. … Also, the black and gold colorway is just something special.”

Emerson Walker, 2029 TE

During Missouri assistant edges coach Sabbath Joseph‘s May 6 tour through Florida, the former Miami staffer offered West Boca Raton (Fla.) tight end Emerson Walker, who has showed elite athleticism and blocking at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds.

“I like how connected Mizzou is down here in Florida and shows that they like to recruit Florida players,” Walker said. “I’ve watched some of Brett Norfleet, too. I like how versatile he is in the blocking and receiving game and how they use him in the offense.”

Elite Camp invites

Assistant director of player personnel Logan Twehous dished out an invite to Lee’s Summit (Mo.) Zach Harsha, who visited for Border War in September. Twehous, who played quarterback at Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge, also invited Chicago (Ill.) Hope Academy prospect Joshua Larsen, a Class of 2028 offensive tackle.

Missouri assistant wide receivers coach Bryson Abraham invited incoming St. Louis (Mo.) MICDS wideout Amari Roberts. The Class of 2030 recruit attended Pro Day, but it wasn’t an unofficial visit, a source said. Roberts has announced offers from Sacramento State, Syracuse and Texas State.