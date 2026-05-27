Midwest analyst previews Mizzou official visit weekend: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Rivals recruiting analyst Allen Trieu joined Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren to detail his thoughts on Missouri football’s first official visit weekend for the 2027 class.

The Tigers will host a pair of Chicagoland teammates in Missouri commit Luke Injaychock and edge rusher Chris Kasky, while in-state lineman Kyler Kuhn headlines the group. Kuhn, a four-star at Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X, has Iowa and Nebraska also on his spring schedule.

“My intel suggests, heading into official visits, Iowa might be ahead by a nose,” Trieu said about Kuhn. “But nothing is done. He is far from knowing. I think these official visits will tell the tale.”

The MizzouToday Show:

Additionally, three-star offensive lineman Jameer Henry and the Tigers agreed to break off a scheduled official visit. Trieu also broke off from the current official visitor lineup to detail his latest findings on three-star wide receiver Charles Britton III, who tabbed Michigan and Missouri as his leaders.

“I think Mizzou is the leader there,” Trieu said about Britton. “I think they’ve got to get through that official visit (June 5-7) weekend, make it a good official visit weekend, and then they’ve got to hold on for two weeks as he processes that and then gets to Michigan.”

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Trieu is a football recruiting analyst based in the Midwest, joining On3 | Rivals in March after spending the majority of his career at 247Sports. He is also a contributor to The Big Ten Network.