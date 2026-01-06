Mizzou safety CJ Bass will not transfer

MizzouToday has confirmed that Mizzou safety CJ Bass will not enter the transfer portal after all.

On Dec. 31, it was reported Bass planned to enter the portal after one year in Columbia. Bass even collaborated on a social media post about his intentions.

But things change quickly in the transfer portal era.

Bass was a three-star safety ranked No. 40 at his position in the Class of 2025 when he joined Mizzou. In his first year with the Tigers, the 6-foot-2, 209-pound defensive back out of St. Louis appeared in three games.

He made four tackles against Central Arkansas. Bass retained his redshirt and will return as a redshirt freshman.

The return turned into a key for the Tigers with Daylan Carnell, and Jalen Catalon exhausting their eligibility and Marvin Burks and Caleb Flagg entering the portal.

With Bass, the Tigers return a safety group of Trajen Greco, Santana Banner, Mose Phillips, Bass and Jackson Hancock.

Mizzou will also bring in three safeties from the Class of 2026 with four-star Jayden McGregory, three-star safety Carter Stewart and three-star corner Brody Jones who signed to play safety.

Banner is returning after starting regularly at the end of the year and Phillips and Greco each played growing roles throughout the year.

Mizzou has also been connected to multiple safeties in the portal.