Mizzou safety commit Jabarri Lofton takes to Tigers' 7-on-7 tournament after OV

The offseason ahead of his junior year, Jabarri Lofton donned blue and orange for the first time. The Class of 2027 three-star safety transferred to East St. Louis (Ill.) High ahead of a pivotal season in his development.

Lofton earned his first Power Four offer from Michigan State during a 7-on-7 tournament that spring. He attended Missouri’s version of the offseason showcase this past Friday, and in a year’s time, he achieved a regional ranking and committed to the Tigers.

“It felt like home, but it felt like something I had to prove, had something to show,” Lofton said about playing in front of his future coaches. “There were no nerves. It just felt like you were playing football out there.”

The Flyers exited the tournament with a loss in the semifinals, while St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter took home this year’s championship. Lofton acknowledged his play could always be better, but he’s seen a significant improvement in his play since moving to full-time defense.

“There’s a big difference,” the 88th-ranked safety said during a drive home from a 7-on-7 event at Alabama. “My biggest focus is definitely still trying to come together as a team.”

One of seven commits to officially visit June 5-7, Lofton was the second pledge to the Tigers’ 2027 class. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back kick-started a March run of five commitments, three on the offensive side of the ball.

“They seemed like really cool guys, they’re really fun to be around,” Lofton said. “We went to a couple parties after the OV picture. They’re just really cool guys to be around, and I’m happy to have them as teammates.”

Fellow East St. Louis safety product CJ Bass III served as Lofton’s player host. Sophomore wide receiver Donovan Olugbode hung around them as well.

“They definitely treat you like teammates,” said Lofton, who missed out on playing with Bass in high school. “Just going down to Mizzou, talking more and bonding together, that’s what really helped (my relationship with Bass).”

Time is ticking 👀👀⏰ pic.twitter.com/DlEM5qtJwD — Jabarri Lofton (@BarriLofton_) June 7, 2026

Lofton also visited with teammate and Rivals Industry four-star cornerback Raheem Floyd. Florida grabbed predictions from Missouri this past week, but even if Floyd darted for the Gators, Lofton won’t be discouraged.

“Wherever he goes, I’m supporting him,” Lofton said. “Because at the end of the day, we still got to win a state championship. He’s still my teammate. … It doesn’t matter if it’s Mizzou, Ole Miss or Florida, wherever he goes, I’m still going to be proud of him for all the work that he put in, all the time, all the effort.”