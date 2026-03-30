Mizzou safety Elijah Dotson undergoes successful surgery on torn labrum

Mizzou safety Elijah Dotson recently underwent successful surgery for a torn labrum, sources told On3’s Pete Nakos. The Michigan transfer is expected to be fully back for summer OTAs.

Dotson posted an image of himself in a hospital bed to his Instagram story late March 20.

The Orthopedic Specialty Institute lists surgical recovery timelines as taking four months before a full return to advanced training and six to nine months to return to full, unrestricted activity.

But a source within the program told Nakos that Dotson is expected back fully for summer workouts and will be a full-go for fall camp.

The Tigers’ season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff is scheduled for Sept. 3, which is almost exactly 24 weeks (or five months and one week) after the image Dotson posted.

Dotson was brought in to compete for a spot in the Mizzou secondary after the Tigers lost six-of-seven primary corners and safeties from last season. Dotson was a three-star transfer prospect, ranked the No. 150 player available in the portal during this year’s cycle.

He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in the Class of 2025 when he committed to Michigan.