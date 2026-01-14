Mizzou safety Mose Phillips plans to enter transfer portal

After one year with the Tigers, Mizzou safety Mose Phillips plans to enter the transfer portal once again, Hayes Fawcett reports.

Phillips is rated a three-star portal prospect. He is ranked No. 67 among safeties and No. 823 among all players in the portal.

Phillips joined the Tigers going into 2025 when he came out of the portal from Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety was a regular on the Hokie defense for two years. But he struggled to crack the safety rotation when he got to Mizzou.

His first three games with the Tigers were the three cupcake games early in the season. He didn’t register a defensive snap in Mizzou’s two power-conference games in the first five weeks. And then he didn’t play on defense after Week 5 against UMass until he played 11 snaps against Texas A&M.

His role grow a bit at the end of the year, registering 36 snaps played against Mississippi State. But then he played just 13 and 14 snaps against Oklahoma and Arkansas, respectively.

He played 20 snaps in the bowl game against Virginia. Overall, the junior recorded five tackles with 0.5 for loss and a forced fumble, which came against Texas A&M.

With the exits of Daylen Carnell and Jalen Catalon to exhausted eligibility and Marvin Burks and Caleb Flagg to the portal, it seemed that Phillips was in line for a bigger role in 2026.

2026 safety room

The Tigers have already made multiple additions to the safety group with Kensley Louidor-Faustin from Auburn and JaDon Blair from Notre Dame. And Mizzou has three incoming safeties in the Class of 2026, led by four-star prospect Jayden McGregory.

The Tiger safety room now has nine scholarship players for 2026.

That is the same amount of scholarship safeties as the Tigers carried in 2025.