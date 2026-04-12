Mizzou signee Jason Crowe Jr. scores 16 points at Nike Hoops Summit

As Jason Crowe Jr. made his way to another showcase stop on his post-high school career tour, the Missouri scored the fourth-most points at the Nike Hoops Summit. The Rivals Industry five-star shooting guard tallied 16 off the bench for Team USA.

Crowe’s unit came away with a 102-100 victory over Team World in overtime Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oreg. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard sank six of his 11 shots from the field, making one of his two 3-point attempts. Crowe also added three rebounds and one assist.

With less than 30 seconds left, Crowe scored from the right elbow to tie the game at 87 points apiece. The contest ended regulation 87-87 before Team USA pulled out the victory in overtime. Crowe hit the final free throw for his team as well, finishing the night 3-for-6 from the charity stripe.

The 10th-ranked recruit in the Rivals Industry ranking will next play in the Jordan Brand Classic at 9:30 p.m. CT Friday in Torrance, Calif.

Scouting report: Jason Crowe Jr.

Rivals senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw: “Jason Crowe is a natural scorer. He plays with a lot of confidence, and he has good balance and footwork to get clean looks in the half court. He is a shooter, he has soft touch and deep range on his shot and he likes to get to the jumper and will use an array of step backs or side steps to get it off. Crowe is a volume shooter. He does not put much pressure on the rim, setting more for shots away from the basket. He can also get shot happy, disrupting the flow of offense at times. Defensively, Crowe can have lapses and inconsistent effort. The shooting is the superlative and he gets shots up at a high volume.”