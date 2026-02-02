Where Mizzou signees Jason Crowe Jr., Toni Bryant rank in Rivals150 update

While being named the overall top performer at the Hoophall Classic, Jason Crowe Jr. received a slight bump in the national ranking.

The Class of 2026 Rivals Industry five-star moved up one spot in the Rivals150 update Monday. Crowe, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard signed to Missouri, checked in at No. 16. The lefty now ranks sixth among shooting guards and fifth among California prospects.

“It was a performance that will most likely be talked about for a while as Jason Crowe set the Hoophall Classic scoring record,” senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw wrote Jan. 21. “Not only did his 48 points outpace anyone to have ever played a game in the event, his Inglewood (Calif.) team also secured the 1-point win.

“While the efficiency of his scoring tailed off in the second half, his consistency of creating clean looks in the half-court was impressive. Crowe showed deep shooting range, but he also had a slick handle and advanced footwork on the ball.”

Toni Bryant also moved up. The four-star — who transferred to Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep in January — rose 11 spots to No. 26. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Bryant now ranks fourth among centers and second in the Sunshine State.

“Bryant showed that he can be at his best when his game is streamlined,” Shaw wrote in December. “He is playing close to the basket. He is a real run-and-jump athlete who is already mature in his frame. … When Bryant focuses on playing to his advantages, he produces in a big way.”

Fayetteville (Ark.) The New School small forward and Rivals Industry four-star Aidan Chronister remained unranked. Missouri now ranks fourth in the Team Recruiting Rankings.