Mizzou softball adds midweek game late in season

With just two weeks left in the softball season, Mizzou has added a midweek matchup with SIU-Edwardsville. The game will be played at the Mizzou Softball Complex at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Tigers have been working to add a midweek matchup to fill a bye week before a series with Arkansas that begins Friday.

“It’s been kind of building for the last month,” Mizzou coach Larissa Anderson said. “It was reaching out to schools in the area and looking at their schedules. Who still needs added games, paying attention to the weather. Again, they’re looking to compete in their conference championship as well. So it’s kind of been figuring out a date that works for everybody and that doesn’t burn your bullpen. That’s the biggest thing. You want to play games, but you can’t do it at the sacrifice of your student athlete and their welfare.”

The additional game leaves Mizzou with eight remaining on the schedule. And with the Tigers sitting at 24-24, they now need to go just 4-4 with two non-conference games to qualify for the NCAA postseason. Previously, they would have had to go 4-3 with just one non-conference game.

The schedule now stands at:

Wednesday hosting SIUE

Friday/Saturday/Sunday at Arkansas

April 28 hosting Kansas City

April 30/May 1/May 2 hosting Tennessee

The SEC Softball Tournament will begin May 5 in Lexington, Kentucky.