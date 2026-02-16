Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson after second weekend

Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson met with media after the Tigers returned home from their season-opening trip to Florida.

Here is the full video of her press conference.

“Eleven games in 11 days is tough to do,” Anderson said. “We had some highlights, we had a handful of lowlights. We got to be able to figure out how to piece it together. But the biggest takeaway from this is we got to have some players that need to step up. We had opportunities to be able to win a majority of our games. And you know, sometimes it comes down to the right person in the lineup at the right time, in the situation. You can’t hit a three-run home run without anybody on base. But we got to get, we got to be tough and we got to grind.”

“A lot of these tournaments, these two in particular, I have no control over who we’re playing,” Anderson said of the Tigers’ first two tournaments in Florida. “So it has peaks and it has its valleys. Obviously, this last tournament, the ESPN Shriners, is a really, really tough tournament. And you look at all the teams that participated, extremely competitive and a lot of upsets around the country.”