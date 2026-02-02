Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson ahead of season opener: 'We've got a really energetic, enthusiastic group.'

Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson met with media Monday ahead of the Tigers’ season-opening trip to Florida.

Here is the full video.

“I’m just overwhelmed with joy of where our staff is,” Anderson said. “The investment that they’ve made in our players. You can see the offensive changes that we’ve had. Very electric yesterday in our Black & Gold game. And that’s really the way it’s been since August 26. New vision and new energy and new excitement all the way through.”

“The biggest piece is our staff making changes, and our coaching staff bringing in a hitting coach, Jake Epstein,” Anderson said. “Who’s been a tremendous addition. He’s really controlled, understanding the approaches and every batter has an approach on what balls they can handle. What they can’t handle. To be able to be much more disciplined. And that was really our biggest weakness the last few years, we didn’t have a lot of discipline in the batter’s box. We chased pitches all out of the zone. We were very susceptible to off-speed pitches. So he’s really zeroed in on what our weaknesses were to make sure that they’re not exposed.”

“Kayley Lenger, she is one of our strongest leaders that we’ve ever had,” Anderson said. “She’s very unbelievably mature. She has great awareness and feel for her teammates in the program. She’s an extension of the coaching staff, but she’s the one who really embodies and makes sure that everybody stays in line and holds everybody to that standard.”