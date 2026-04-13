Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson on April 13: 'We've rebounded really well'

Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson met with media Monday after the Tigers took one game on a road trip to Georgia. Here is a full video of what she had to say.

“Came away from a tough weekend and a tough environment,” Anderson said. “Georgia’s a really, really strong team. Top-10 in the country. Their offense is very potent. But came away with a win, so very happy with that. Marissa McCann threw extremely well and Abby Carr had a great day. Very successful on Saturday, being able to come away with a save.”

“We’ve had some tough games and tough opponents,” Anderson said. “And we’ve rebounded really well. And you have to have amnesia. You can’t let one pitch carry over into the next. You can’t let one bad at-bat carry over into the next, you can’t let one game carry over to the next. Every game, we got to be able to compete and give our best showing. I’m just impressed with how they’re able to do that, especially being as young as they are.”

“There’s excitement,” Anderson said. “There’s also knowing that it’s the sand in the bottle dribbling away. You’re coming to the end, you feel that pressure, you know what’s at stake nd you know what you need to do.”