Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson on April 20: 'You create your own success and failure'

Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson met with media on April 20 to discuss the Tigers’ recent series against South Carolina, the upcoming series against Arkansas and much more. Here is the full video.

“Another tough weekend,” Anderson said. “We were able to take away a win. Obviously you’re always looking to win every single game, but up and down. And I think it’s been the story of the season. I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting. And I always go back to how I was raised. My parents owned two restaurants for almost 50 years. And when you’re self employed, you create your own success and failure. And you learn how to overcome adversity. You have to create opportunities for yourself and overcome some of those things. And it’s those qualities and characteristics that I’m trying to instill in my team.”

“You have to believe that you can handle hard things,” Anderson said. “And knowing how young we are, they have to learn from these moments. They can’t back down, they can’t get complacent, they can’t give in to it. They just have to reflect and then find another way. And just continue to battle and continue to grind and respect the game as they’re doing it. And just go out every single day and be proud of the effort that you put in.”