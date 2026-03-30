Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson on March 30: 'It's clearly been a great week'

Here is the full video of Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson’s press conference on March 30.

“It’s clearly been a great week all the way around,” Anderson said in her opening statement. “Pitching, defense, looking at a lot of our numbers, I’m just really happy. And where we’re trending, I just was breaking down what our statistics looked like in our first three weeks of being on the road and playing 16 games in a very short period of time, and once we started to play at home, it’s real impressive statistically.”

“I think the most impressive thing about this run is the belief that they have,” Anderson said. “I’ve always believed in them from Day 1, and it’s really hard to eliminate the noise. And it’s just keeping them focused on what they need to do and trusting the process. We are the youngest team in the SEC. like, we are made up of freshmen and sophomores. And I’ve looked at every single roster in our conference, and we are the youngest team.”