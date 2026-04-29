Mizzou softball cruises to 7-0 win against Kansas City

When Saniya Hill came to the plate in the bottom of the fourth, Mizzou had just taken a 1-0 lead over Kansas City.

Then came a first for the redshirt freshman. She launched a ball down the line in left field. It traveled well over the hill and the Tiger supporters sitting on it, into the parking lot near the Hearnes Center. But she had to wait for a fair call from the home-plate umpire as the ball hooked well above the foul pole.

It was called fair and became the first home run of Hill’s collegiate career.

“The best way I can describe it was I didn’t feel it at all,” Hill said. “It was really just like, a perfect, perfect.”

Hill’s home run, and Abby Hay’s earlier in the fourth, helped power the Tigers to a 7-0 win against Kansas City at the Mizzou Softball Complex on Tuesday.

“That kid’s been waiting so long for her opportunities,” Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson said. “… She’s just really taking advantage of her chance.”

The Tigers added two more runs in the fourth when Gracie Britton came up as a pinch hitter and sent the first pitch she saw into right-center field. The double scored Madison Uptegrove and Sophie Smith.

“Gracie is fun, she’s very, very selective, she’s very disciplined,” Anderson said. “I think the most impressive thing in that is pinch hitting, she swung at the first pitch and she was on time for it. That’s really hard to do coming off the bench.”

Mizzou added three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Hill continued a hot week with a single to center, scoring Jaidyn Sokoloski and Stefania Abruscato. Then Uptegrove lofted a sacrifice fly to right field to score Claire Cahalan.

A fantastic week

In her past five games since getting a start against SIU-Edwardsville, Hill is 9-for-14 at the plate (.623 batting average) with a home run, four RBI and a walk.

“It’s just been waiting for the opportunity to be able to get her in the game,” Anderson said. “She’s a redshirt freshman. She had a whole year off last year recovering from her injury and she’s just been patient. It’s been really impressive to see that she’s worked extremely hard. … The discipline that she’s having, the composure in the batter’s box and what she’s swinging at. Just putting good swings on good pitches. … She’s just been on fire.”

The Tigers totaled six hits in the matchup, led by Hill and Hay with two each.

Pitching success

In the circle, Marissa McCann pitched the first 4.0 innings. She struck out seven batters and allowed two hits and three walks.

Abby Carr came on in relief and threw 3.0 shutout frames, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Up next

The Tigers (27-26, 8-13 SEC) enter the final weekend series of the regular season against No. 11 Tennessee needing to win two games across the series and the SEC Tournament to be postseason eligible.