Mizzou softball drops 4-of-5 on southern trip

The Mizzou softball team struggled to a 1-4 record at the Cajun AC Louisiana Clash on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The weekend drops the Tigers to 5-11 this season.

Here is a recap of all five games.

Game 1: Houston wins 4-3

The Tigers opened the weekend with a lead as they scored two runs in the bottom of the first against Houston. But two sixth-inning home runs put Houston in front for good.

In the first, the Tigers scored both runs on an Abby Carr home run to score Sidney Forrester. Then in the seventh, Carr singled to score Kayley Lenger.

Mizzou had six total hits, led by Carr with three and three RBI. Abby Hay also had two hits. Carr’s home run was the lone extra-base hit.

Marissa McCann started in the circle for Mizzou, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing one run on two hits and four walks. She struck out six. Courtney Donahue came in and allowed three runs on three hits, while garnering just one out.

Carr came on to pitch the final 1.2 innings and walked two batters, while also striking out two in a scoreless outing.

Game 2: McNeese State wins 5-3

The Tigers took the lead once again with a run in the top of the first on an Addy Waits home run in Friday’s nightcap.

But McNeese State scored five runs in the sixth, four coming on a grand slam, to take the lead for good.

In the seventh, Waits walked to score Avery Adcock, then Forrester hit a sacrifice fly that scored Sophie Smith.

Mizzou had eight hits, with two each coming from Stefania Abruscato and Smith. Waits’ leadoff home run was the lone extra-base hit.

Cierra Harrison started for Mizzou and pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk. She struck out five batters.

Nathalie Touchet came on in relief, but allowed two runs on two hits, while getting just one out. Carr came to the circle and got the final two outs, but allowed two walks and the grand slam for two runs allowed. She struck out one.

Game 3: Mizzou wins 8-2 (against Houston)

The Tiger bats woke up for the second inning in the rematch against Houston on Saturday as Mizzou scored six runs.

Emma Jackson singled to score Abruscato and Hay, then Lenger singled to score Smith and Jackson. Waits grounded out to score Lenger and Forrester sent a home run over the left-field wall to put Mizzou up 6-0.

Houston answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, but the Tigers scored a run in the fifth when Smith singled to score Linny Ramsey. Then the Tigers put up an insurance run in the seventh when Smith singled to score Abruscato.

Mizzou had 13 hits, led by Abruscato with three, while Forrester, Jackson and Smith all had two. Forrester had a home run and a double, while Carr, Hay and Abruscato each doubled for the Tigers’ five extra-base hits.

Harrison pitched a complete game for Mizzou, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. She struck out seven.

Game 4: McNeese State wins 4-1

But the bats went back to bed for the second game Saturday.

McNeese State scored three in the third and one in the fourth, while Mizzou mustered just a run in the sixth on a Forrester home run.

Mizzou had six hits with two coming from Waits. Forrester’s homer was the lone extra-base hit.

McCann started for Mizzou, but pitched just 3.0 innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits. She struck out two batters.

Touchet came on for the next 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits. She struck out two batters. Rylee Michalak pitched a clean sixth inning.

Game 5: Louisiana wins 9-1 in 6 innings

The Tigers took the early lead on Sunday when Hay doubled to score Waits in the top of the first inning. But Louisiana scored two runs in the third, two more in the fourth and five in the sixth to end the game early.

Mizzou had five hits, one each from Waits, Carr, Hay, Madison Uptegrove and Haidyn Sokoloski. Waits tripled and Hay doubled for the two extra-base hits.

Carr started for the Tigers and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk. she struck out two batters. Touchet came on in relief and pitched 1.2 innings. She allowed two runs on three hits. Michalak came on for the sixth, but allowed three unearned runs on two hits and two walks. She got just one out before Louisiana ended the game by run rule.

Up next:

Mizzou will return to Columbia to host the Mizzou Invitational.

The Tigers will play Wichita State at 3 p.m. Friday, then Miami (Ohio) after that. Mizzou will then play Drake at 3 p.m. Saturday and Miami (Ohio) again to follow. On Sunday, Mizzou will close with a 10 a.m. game against Wichita State.