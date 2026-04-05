Mizzou softball goes 1-2 against No. 20 LSU

The Mizzou softball team took on No. 20 LSU for a three-game series from Thursday through Saturday, claiming the final game to salvage a 1-2 record over the weekend at the Mizzou softball complex.

Here is a recap of all three games, plus the Tigers’ midweek win against Missouri State.

Thursday’s game: LSU wins 9-1 in 6 innings

The early part of the game was a pitchers’ dual, with LSU scoring one run in the first and one run in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead into the sixth.

But LSU piled on seven runs in the top of the sixth to create a 9-0 advantage. Mizzou got on the board when Gracie Britton walked in the bottom of the sixth to score Abby Hay.

The home Tigers had five total hits, with one each from Addy Waits, Stefania Abruscato, Hay, Abby Carr and Claire Cahalan.

Cierra Harrison started in the circle for the Tigers, pitching 5-plus innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks, while striking out four. Courtney Donahue came in and completed the sixth, allowing five unearned runs on five hits.

Friday’s game: LSU wins 16-4

Mizzou took the initial lead in the bottom of the first when Hay singled to score Waits, then Carr sent her 11th home run of the year over the left field wall to put the Black & Gold up 3-0 after one inning.

But LSU scored seven unanswered runs to jump ahead 7-3 across the next four innings.

Mizzou scored a fourth run in the fifth inning when Madison Uptegrove scored on a wild pitch.

But LSU added on four runs in the sixth inning and five in the seventh to build up a 12-run lead.

Mizzou had five total hits, with Carr hitting a home run and Waits hitting a double for the two extra-base hits.

Marissa McCann started in the circle for the home Tigers, throwing 3.1 innings and allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks, while striking out three.

Carr came on in relief and pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks, while striking out three. Nathalie Touchet then pitched the sixth, allowing three runs on four hits. Rylee Michalak came on in the seventh and allowed five runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks. Donahue came on to the get the final out.

Mizzou allowed 11 walks as a pitching staff.

Saturday’s game: Mizzou wins 1-0

Harrison came back strong for Sunday’s matchup, firing a complete-game shutout. The senior from Lee’s Summit allowed just four hits and two walks, while striking out three batters.

On the other end of a pitchers’ dual, Mizzou had just four total hits, with none going for extra bases. But in the bottom of the third, Waits walked, Sidney Forrester singled to put runners on first and second with two outs, then Hay singled to score Waits.

Hay and Kayley Lenger each added a hit for the home Tigers.

Midweek: Mizzou beats Missouri State 8-5

The Tigers were on the road for a Tuesday game against Missouri State and put up four runs in the second and four more in the third.

In the second, Lenger singled to score Sophie Smith and Carr, then Abruscato tripled to score Cahalan and Lenger.

In the third, Carr and Uptegrove each hit a two-run home run.

Missouri State chipped away with a run in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Mizzou had 11 total hits, led by a 3-for-4 day from Carr, who had a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Lenger also went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Uptegrove was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored. Cahalan added a 2-for-4 performance with a run scored.

Carr got the start in the circle for Mizzou, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing one run on five hits and two walks, while striking out four. Michalak came on for the fifth and pitched 1-plus inning, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks.

Donahue came on with a runner on in the sixth and allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Up next

Mizzou (21-20, 5-7 SEC) will go on the road to face Georgia in a weekend series. Friday’s game will start at 5 p.m., Saturday’s will start at 1 p.m. and Sunday’s will start at 1 p.m.