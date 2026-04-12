Mizzou softball goes 1-2 at No. 14 Georgia

The Mizzou softball team went on the road for a three-game series against No. 14 Georgia, pulling off one win. Here is a recap of all three games.

Friday game: Georgia wins 8-0

The series started slow for Mizzou as Georgia scored five first-inning runs and held the Tigers to just one hit. The Bulldogs added three more runs in the third to end the game by run-rule after five innings.

The Tigers’ lone hit came on a Madison Uptegrove double in the top of the third. Addy Waits took two walks, Abby Hay walked and Uptegrove added a walk.

Cierra Harrison started in the circle for Mizzou. She allowed seven runs on four hits, three walks and a hit bater in two-plus innings. She struck out one batter.

Courtney Donahue pitched the final two innings, allowing one run on four hits, while striking out one.

Saturday game: Mizzou wins 4-3

The Tigers bounced back thanks to a fantastic game from freshman Abby Carr.

Mizzou got on the board first in the fourth when Saniya Hill singled to score Sydney Forrester. Then the Tigers added three runs in the fifth when Carr singled to score Stefania Abruscato and Waits, then Forrester singled to score Carr.

Mizzou had nine total hits, led by Carr who went 3-for-4 with two RBI. She had a double and two singles. Uptegrove went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Marissa McCann started in the circle for Mizzou, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks in four-plus innings. She struck out two.

Then Carr came on in relief and pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Carr earned her fourth save of the year, while the win took McCann’s record to 7-8.

Sunday’s game: Georgia wins 4-0

The Tiger bats never got going Sunday as Georgia held Mizzou to just four total hits. The Bulldogs scored solo runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings to build the final total.

Waits had the Tigers’ lone extra-base hit with a double in the third. Waits also walked. Abruscato, Hay and Uptegrove added singles for the Tigers.

Harrison started for Mizzou, pitching the first 2.1 innings and allowing two runs on six hits and a walk, while striking out three batters. McCann came on for the next 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. She struck out one batter.

Carr threw a scoreless sixth.

Up next

Mizzou (22-22, 6-9 SEC) will stay on the road to play Kansas at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Then the Tigers will return to the Mizzou Softball Complex to host South Carolina for a weekend series. The Friday game will begin at 6 p.m., then the Saturday game will start at 5 p.m. and the Sunday game will be at 1 p.m.