Mizzou softball goes 2-3 on second weekend

The struggle to start the season continued for Mizzou softball as the Tigers went just 2-3 during their second weekend in Florida.

Here is a breakdown of the five games the Tigers played at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

Game 1: 13-7 loss to NC State

NC State scored early and often to build an event-opening loss for Mizzou.

The Wolfpack scored four runs in the bottom of the first, seven in the third and two in the sixth.

Mizzou scored two runs in the second, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.

In the second, both Tiger runs scored on a Kayley Lenger home run. Then in the fifth, Sidney Forrester reached on a fielder’s choice to score Adi Koller, then Abby Hay took a bases-loaded walk. Saniya Hill also groaned into a fielder’s choice to score Danielle Blackstun, then Madison Uptegrove doubled to score Abby Carr.

In the sixth, Carr doubled to score Emma Jackson.

The Tigers totaled four hits, with a double from Uptegrove and another from Carr, plus the home run from Lenger and a single from Hill.

Cierra Harrison started and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing five runs (four earned ) on eight hits and three walks. She struck out one. Nathalie Touchet came on to try to finish the third, but got just one out, while allowing six unearned runs on three walks. Harrison then came back in for one out.

Rylee Michalak came in to begin the fourth and pitched two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks. She struck out one. Carr finished the game with one inning pitched, she struck out two.

Game 2: 6-5 loss to No. 7 UCLA

The Tigers looked to be in position for a top-10 upset after taking the lead with a run in the first, then four in the third to take a 5-1 lead. But UCLA scored four in the fifth and one in the seventh to win.

Mizzou took the lead when Forrester hit her first career home run.

Sophie Smith homered in the third, then Carr doubled to score Lenger and Blackstun, before Koller scored on a Hay double.

The Tigers had nine hits, led by two each from Forrester and Smith. Carr, Hill and Hay all doubled.

Marissa McCann pitched the first 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, a walk and a hit batter, while striking out four. Carr pitched the final 2.1, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. She struck out two.

Game 3: 3-0 loss to Northwestern

The Tigers played Saturday morning and the bats didn’t wake up early in a shutout loss to Northwestern. The Wildcats scored two runs in the third and one in the sixth.

Mizzou had two hits, one from Uptegrove and one from Hill. Both singles.

Harrison started, throwing 2.2 innings and allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. She struck out two. Then Courtney Donahue pitched the next 2.2 shutout innings. She allowed four hits and struck out two. Carr got the final two outs, allowing one run on one hit.

Game 4: 2-0 win against No. 23 FAU

Mizzou finally got back in the win column to break a five-game losing streak with a dominant pitching performance to beat FAU.

McCann pitched all seven innings, allowing four hits and a walk. She struck out four.

Mizzou scored both runs in the third when Addy Waits tripled to score Claire Cahalan and Forrester.

The Tigers had eight hits. Waits’ triple and an Uptegrove double were the only extra-base hits.

Game 5: 5-4 against No. 19 Duke

Mizzou ended the weekend with a second win after coming back from a 4-0 deficit to beat No. 19 Duke 5-4.

The Blue Devils scored three runs in the bottom of the first and a run in the second to take a 4-0 lead. But Two Mizzou runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth pushed the Tigers to a win.

In the fourth, Hay doubled to score Koller, then Abruscato hit a sacrifice fly to score Hay.

In the fifth, Cahalan scored on a wild pitch. Then in the sixth, Uptegrove doubled to score Hill and Linny Ramsey.

Mizzou had four hits, one each from Hay, Hill, Abruscato and Uptegrove.

McCann started, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing four runs on four hits, while striking out one. Touchet came on in relief to pitch the next 3.1 innings, allowing three hits, two walks and a hit batter, while striking out two.

Carr came on and got the second win of her young career with 2.1 shutout innings. She allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out one.

Up next

Mizzou (4-7) will go to Lake Charles, La., for the McNeese Tournament starting Friday.

The Tigers will play Houston and McNeese State on Friday, then McNeese State again on Saturday and Louisiana on Sunday.