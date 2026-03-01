Mizzou softball goes 2-2 at home tournament

The struggle to start the season continued for Mizzou softball as the Tigers returned home to host the Mizzou Invitational.

The Tigers beat Wichita State once and Drake once and lost to Miami (Ohio) twice. Mizzou’s second matchup with Wichita State set for Sunday was canceled for weather.

So the Tigers spent the weekend treading water and going 2-2. Here is a recap of each game.

Game 1: 12-4 win against Wichita State in 6 innings

The Tiger bats weren’t immediately ready to play in Friday’s first game, but they came alive with six runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth to end the matchup early.

Wichita State took an early lead with two runs in the third and one in the fourth.

But in the bottom of the fourth, Madison Uptegrove reached on a fielder’s choice to score Abby Hay. Then Sophie Smith homered to score Uptegrove and Emma Jackson. Then Sidney Forrester homered to score Addy Waits.

In the fifth, Stefania Abruscato singled to score Linny Ramsey and Jackson. Then in the sixth, Abby Carr hit a sacrifice fly to score Smith before Hay singled to score Waits. Finally, Jaidyn Sokolski singled to score Forrester and Hay and end the game.

Mizzou had 12 hits with three each from Forrester, Hay and Smith. Smith homered and doubled, while Forrester homered for the Tigers’ three extra-base hits.

Cierra Harrison started for Mizzou and pitched 5.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits, two hit batters and a walk. She struck out five.

Carr came in to get the final two outs and struck out one batter.

Game 2: 5-1 loss to Miami (Ohio)

The Tiger bats then went back to sleep, scoring just one run in the fifth in a loss to Miami (Ohio).

The lone Tiger run scored when Forrester singled to score Ramsey.

Mizzou had eight hits, with Hay leading the way at two.

Marissa McCann pitched all seven innings for Mizzou, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks. She struck out seven batters.

Game 3: 10-2 win against Drake in 5 innings

Mizzou’s offense got going early in Saturday’s first game as the Tigers put up four runs in the first, four in the second, one in the fourth and one in the fifth to end another matchup early.

In the first, Hay doubled to score Waits, then Abruscato doubled to score Hay. Carr homered to bring home Abruscato and put Mizzou up 4-0 early.

In the second, Carr singled to score Waits and Smith, then Abruscato singled to score Hay before Carr doubled to score Abruscato and make it an 8-0 lead.

In the fourth, Forrester singled to score Smith, then in the fifth, Smith singled to score Saniya Hill.

Mizzou had 14 hits with three from Smith and two each from Hay, Abruscato and Carr.

Carr homered and doubled, while Abruscato, Hay and Waits each added a double for Mizzou’s five extra-base hits.

McCann pitched all five innings for Mizzou, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk. She struck out a career-high 12 batters.

Game 4: 8-2 loss to Miami (Ohio)

But, once again, the Tiger offense was shut down for a loss to Miami.

The Tigers scored a run in the second when Ramsey homered, then scored a run in the third when Uptegrove hit a sacrifice fly to score Hay.

Mizzou had five hits with two from Ramsey.

Harrison started for Mizzou, but got through just 2.1 innings, while allowing four runs on five hits and two walks. She struck out three. Nathalie Touchet came in to finish the third, and allowed three runs on four hits while garnering just two outs.

Carr came in to start the fourth and pitched 4.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks. She struck out three batters.

Up next for Mizzou

The tournaments are over and SEC play is set to begin. Mizzou will hit the road for a three-game series against Florida.

The series will start at noon Saturday, then Game 2 will be at 3 p.m. Sunday and Game 3 will start at 6 p.m. Monday.