Mizzou softball hitting coach Jake Epstein before season opener: 'Every hitter is different'

New Mizzou softball hitting coach Jake Epstein met with media ahead of the Tigers’ season opening road trip. Here is a full video of everything he said.

“It’s pretty easy, right?” Epstein said of adjusting to living in Columbia for a third time as he rejoins Mizzou after a stint as baseball hitting coach and baseball player. “I know the town pretty well. It keeps growing, it keeps getting bigger. There’s better restaurants every time I come back. So I’m hoping to just stay back here and enjoy everything. It’s been an easy move back.”

“There’s a lot of different numbers and you have to understand that athletes all create different energy, right?” Epstein said of implementing new analytic approaches on offense. “So, no matter what they do with their body, eventually the energy goes to the bat head and is transferred to the ball. So I have to figure out what is that number. And based on what we have, we have players that are this big (with a high hand) and then we have players that are this big (lowered hand) and they all have to have different roles. So getting them in their window of success based on how hard they hit the ball.

“I have a couple of players that hit the ball really hard, but they were hitting the ball really low. And so those really hard, low balls in the fall were turning into double plays. OK, so we had to make a mechanical adjustment to try to get that number to change. And so we have technology here that allows us to track that, which is awesome.”