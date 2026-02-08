Mizzou softball posts 2-3 record in opening weekend

The Mizzou softball team went down to the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., to open the season. The Tigers played a double header Friday, another Saturday and a single game Sunday, taking a 2-3 record from the first five games of the season.

Here is a recap of each game.

Game 1: 7-4 loss to Penn State in 10 innings

The Tigers’ opening game of the 2026 season took a bit longer than expected in an extra-inning loss to Penn State.

Mizzou scored the game’s first run when Madison Uptegrove walked, moved to second on an Abby Hay single, took third on a Kayley Lenger single and scored on a Sophie Smith sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second.

Penn State responded with two runs in the top of the third, but Mizzou tied it in the bottom half when Hay took a bases-loaded walk to score Stefania Abruscato.

Penn State pulled ahead again with a run in the fifth, but Mizzou scored again when Uptegrove singled to score Emma Jackson.

That run sent the game to extra innings tied at three. In the eighth, Penn State went up a run, but the Tigers responded with Lenger singling to bring home Uptegrove and keep the game alive.

But the Nittany Lions added three runs in the top of the 10th and this time, Mizzou wasn’t able to respond.

The Tigers had six hits, led by two from Lenger. Freshman Sidney Forrester had her first career hit, while Uptegrove, Hay and Smith each had one. Smith’s double was the only extra-base hit.

Cierra Harrison started in the circle for Mizzou, throwing 5.0 innings and allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk, while striking out seven. Courtney Donahue came on for the next 5.0 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk. She struck out five.

Game 2: 3-0 loss to No. 5 Oregon

The Mizzou offense did not have the same success in Game 2. The Tigers were no-hit against No. 5 Oregon.

The Tigers got two baserunners when Jackson and Addy Waits both walked.

Marissa McCann pitched a complete game for Mizzou, allowing three runs on eight hits. She struck out five.

Game 3: 13-2 win against No. 23 Liberty in 6 innings

Mizzou bounced back from a tough Day 1 to route a ranked Liberty team for the first win of the season on Saturday.

The Tigers got on the board via an Hay homer in the second inning, then Forrester doubled to score Addy Waits in the third.

In the fourth, Uptegrove doubled to score Haidyn Sokoloski, then Lenger doubled to score Uptegrove.

Hay then doubled to score Jackson in the fifth.

And the Tigers piled on the sixth.

Abruscato singled to score Lenger, then Forrester doubled to clear the bases and score Abruscato, Waits and Saniya Hill. Abby Carr took a bases-loaded walk to score Claire Cahalan, then Lenger was hit by a pitch to score Jackson. Waits was hit by a pitch to score Watkins and Lenger scored on a wild pitch.

The Tigers had 11 hits, led by Abruscato, Forrester and Hay with two each. Hay had the lone home run, but Forrester doubled twice, while Hay, Waits, Sokoloski, Uptegrove and Lenger all hit doubles.

Carr made her first appearance in the circle and carried a no-hitter into the sixth. She ended up pitching 6.0 innings and allowing two runs on two hits and three walks, while striking out five.

Game 4: 9-6 win against receiving votes BYU

Mizzou then kept the bats rolling with a win against BYU.

Mizzou posted a run in the second on another Hay home run, then two in the third when Carr, who played right field after starting the Liberty game in the circle, reached on an error that scored two.

BYU had cut the Tiger lead to 3-2 in the fourth, but Mizzou posted five runs in the fifth.

Carr doubled to score Jackson and Avery Adcock, then Smith singled to score Nevaeh Watkins and Lenger. Abruscato then singled to score Smith.

BYU cut the lead to 8-6 with four runs in the sixth, but the Tigers got an insurance run when Lenger reached on an error that scored Watkins in the sixth.

Mizzou had 11 hits, led by two from Lenger and Smith.

Hay homered and Smith, Carr and Lenger each had a double for the Tigers’ four extra-base hits.

Harrison started in the circle and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk, while striking out four.

McCann came on in relief and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks. She struck out five.

Game 5: 5-4 loss to South Alabama in 11 innings

The Tigers went to extra innings a second time on the weekend. Mizzou dropped them both, losing 5-4 in 11 innings to South Alabama.

The Tigers took the early lead when Carr highlighted that she can hit, too, with a home run. But South Alabama scored two runs in the third to take the lead.

The Tigers tied the matchup in the sixth when Uptegrove singled to score Sokoloski. That sent the game to extras.

In the top of the eighth, Hay put the Tigers in front with a single, but South Alabama responded with a run in the bottom of the eighth to keep the game alive.

In the top of the 10th, a sacrifice bunt put Watkins on third, leading to a Hay single to put the Tigers in front. But once again, South Alabama responded with a run in the bottom half of the frame.

Onto the 11th the Tigers went. And in the bottom of the 11th, South Alabama was able to walk off the win.

Mizzou ended with seven hits, led by Hay with two.

Donahue pitched the first three innings for the Tigers, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk. Carr came on in relief and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and three walks, while striking out three.

McCann pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit, while striking out one.

Up next

The Tigers will drive from Clearwater, Fla., up to Orlando for a road matchup against UCF, but it will be a day trip before they go back to Clearwater. Mizzou will play in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational starting with a doubleheader Friday, another doubleheader Saturday and one Sunday game.