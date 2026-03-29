Mizzou softball sweeps Auburn

The Mizzou softball team claimed its first SEC series of the season, going 3-0 at Auburn over the weekend.

The sweep gets the Tigers to 19-18 and 4-5 in SEC play. Here is a recap of all three games.

Game 1: Mizzou claims 3-0 win

The Black & Gold went on the road and opened the series with a shutout.

Cierra Harrison powered the performance, throwing five shutout innings and allowing just three hits and two walks. She struck out four batters. She earned the win.

Abby Carr came on in relief in the sixth and fired two innings, allowing just one hit and one walk, while striking out two. Carr earned her second save of the season.

On offense, the Tigers got on the board when Kayley Lenger singled to left in the second inning to score Carr. Then Madison Uptegrove sent a home run over the right-field wall to make it 2-0 in the fourth. Uptegrove then tripled in the sixth to score Saniya Hill and create the final margin.

Uptegrove led the Tiger offense with two hits, two RBI and a run scored. Mizzou totaled six hits, with Carr claimed two of them, Lenger adding one and Sidney Forrester adding a single.

Game 2: Black & Gold win 6-3

The offense led the way in Saturday’s matchup.

Mizzou put up five first-inning runs when Forrester tripled to score Stefania Abruscato and Addy Waits, then Abby Hay reached on an error to score Forrester. Carr doubled to score Hay and Sophie Smith added a double to score Carr.

Auburn scored a run in the bottom of the first, but Mizzou never allowed the home Tigers back in the game.

Abruscato added a solo home run in the second to get the visiting Tigers to six runs.

Abruscato led the team with three hits, including a home run, while Forrester had two RBI. Mizzou had seven total hits.

Marissa McCann started in the circle for Mizzou, going 3.2 innings and allowing three runs on the hits and five walks. She struck out seven batters.

Courtney Donahue came on with two outs in the fourth and fired 3.0 innings, allowing just two hits.

Carr then came in for the final out and allowed one hit before striking out the final batter to earn her third save of the season. Donahue was credited with the win.

Game 3: Mizzou finishes sweep with 6-4 win

Auburn jumped ahead with a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Mizzou umped ahead with two runs in the top of the third. Auburn retook the lead with two runs in the bottom half, then built a 4-2 advantage with a run in the fourth.

But Mizzou was able to put up three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to finish off the sweep.

In the top of the third, Abruscato homered to bring home Waits. Then in the fifth, Hay singled to score Waits and Carr homered to score Avery Adcock. Then in the with, Waits singled to bring home Claire Cahalan.

Harrison started for Mizzou and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, a walk and a hit batter, while striking out three. Carr came on for an inning, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. Then McCann came in and earned the win, throwing 3.2 shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out one.

Mizzou had eight total hits, with Carr leading the way with two hits, a walk and two RBI.

Up next

Mizzou (19-18, 4-5 SEC) will stay on the road to face Missouri State in Springfield on Tuesday. Then Mizzou will return home to face LSU for a weekend series. The series will start with a 6 p.m. game Thursday, then Friday’s game will start at 3 p.m. and Saturday’s game will begin at 2:30 p.m.