Mizzou softball sweeps bye-week matchups to create 5-game win streak

After a run-rule win against UT-Martin on Wednesday, Mizzou matched up with Minnesota, South Dakota (twice) and Iowa State during the Tigers’ bye-week series on Friday and Saturday.

Mizzou opened the week with an 8-0 win in five innings against UT-Martin. Then the Tigers beat Minnesota 8-1 and South Dakota 9-4 on Friday. On Saturday, Mizzou beat South Dakota 9-0 in five innings, then beat Iowa State 6-4.

Here is a rundown of all five games.

Tuesday: Mizzou beats UT-Martin 8-0 in 5 innings

The Tigers got a complete-game shutout performance in the circle from Cierra Harrison, breaking a four-game losing skid.

Harrison allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out six.

The Mizzou offense put up 13 hits with a triple from Abby Hay and doubles from Stefania Abruscato and Sophie Smith. Addy Waits went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Abruscato had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI, while Sidney Forrester went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Hay was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.

That made the top four spots in the Tiger lineup 9-of-12 for five RBI and seven runs scored (including Danielle Blackstun who pinch ran for Forrester).

Add on Abby Carr’s 1-for-2 day with an RBI in the fifth spot, Smith’s 1-for-2 performance with two RBI in the sixth and Madison Uptegrove with a 1-for-2 showing in the seventh, and the top portion of the Mizzou lineup had a fantastic performance.

Game 1 Friday: Mizzou beats Minnesota 8-1

Once again, pitching led the way to open the bye-week series as Marissa McCann fired a complete game. McCann allowed one run on four hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Mizzou totaled nine hits on the offensive end, with Smith contributing a double and Abruscato hitting three doubles. The Tiger catcher led the way with a 3-for-4 performance with five RBI.

Abruscato opened the scoring with a third-inning double that scored Kayley Lenger and Waits. Then Hay grounded out to score Abruscato and Smith bunted for a single to score Blackstun, giving the Tigers a 4-0 lead after three innings.

In the fourth, Abruscato doubled to score Uptegrove and Lenger, then in the fifth, Carr lined out and Smith scored from second on an error.

Then in the sixth, Abruscato doubled to score Saniya Hill for the final run.

Game 2 Friday: Tigers beat South Dakota 9-4

The Tiger offense then took the lead with a four-run third inning followed by a four-run fourth inning to pull away from South Dakota on Friday.

Mizzou took the initial lead when Smith grounded out to score Waits. But South Dakota took a 2-1 lead on a second-inning home run.

In the third, Forrester sent a home run over the wall in center, then Carr sent a shot over the left-field wall to score Hay and Smith, putting the Tigers up 5-2.

South Dakota cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the fourth. But Smith doubled to score Hill and Blackstun, then Uptegrove doubled to score Smith and Claire Cahalan to create a 9-4 lead.

The Tigers totaled nine hits with four extra-base hits on the two freshmen’s home runs and the two sophomores’ doubles.

Carr and Abruscato each had two hits, Carr added three RBI.

Harrison started in the circle. She allowed four runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out three in 3.2 innings. Courtney Donahue came in to finish the fourth, then she completed the fifth and got through two outs in the sixth. Donahue allowed just four hits, but no runs, while striking out three. Carr came on for the final 1.1, striking out three in a clean showing.

Saturday Game 1: Missouri beats South Dakota 9-0 in 5 innings

McCann cruised to a five-inning complete game to start Saturday’s doubleheader, allowing just one hit and two walks, while striking out eight. She is now 4-5 on the season.

Abruscato opened the scoring with a first-inning home run to score Waits, then Smith doubled to score Hay to make it 3-0 after one inning.

In the second, Abruscato singled to score Cahalan, then Forrester sent a home run over the wall in left, to score Abruscato and make it 6-0.

In the third, Carr honored to left, then Waits doubled to right center to score Uptegrove and Lenger.

Mizzou had eight hits and five went for extra bases. Abruscato contributed a 2-for-3 day with three RBI and two runs scored.

Saturday Game 2: Mizzou beats Iowa State 6-4

A four-run first inning put the Tigers in position, but after allowing a run in the second and three in the third, Mizzou needed runs in the fourth and fifth to claim a final weekend win.

In the first, Carr doubled to clear the bases and score Waits, Abruscato and Hay, then Uptegrove doubled to score Carr.

After Iowa State tied the game, Waits doubled in the fourth to score Lenger and Carr singled in the fifth to score Blackstun.

Harrison started in the circle for Mizzou, allowing three runs in 2.1 innings on two hits and a walk, while striking out three. Carr came on in relief and finished the game, allowing one run in 4.2 innings, while allowing three hits and one walk and striking out five.

The Tigers totaled eight hits with Uptegrove, Carr and Waits all contributing a double. Carr had two hits, four RBI and a run scored.

Overall

Abruscato seems to have figured out her early season hitting struggles. Since the win against UT-Martin, she is 10-for-16 with six runs scored, nine RBI, five doubles and a home run.

Carr went 6-for-13 across the week with nine RBI, three runs scored, a double and two home runs, while also pitching six combined innings and allowing three hits and one run, while striking out eight.

In her two appearances this week, McCann fired two complete games, allowing one run on five hits and four walks, while striking out 14 batters in 12 innings.

Up next

Mizzou (12-16, 0-3 SEC) will match up with Illinois for a Wednesday doubleheader in Champaign, Illinois. Then the Tigers will return home to face No. 6 Alabama for a weekend series. Game 1 will be at 5 p.m. Friday, then the Tigers and Tide will play at 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.