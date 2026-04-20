Mizzou softball takes 1-of-3 against No. 25 South Carolina

Mizzou hosted No. 25 South Carolina for a three-game series over the weekend and picked up one win. The 1-2 weekend put the Tigers right at a .500 winning percentage, which is the mark they will likely need to make the NCAA postseason. The Tigers have seven games remaining.

Here is a recap of the three games against the Gamecocks.

Friday game: South Carolina wins 5-2

The Tigers took the series’ initial lead, but South Carolina scored five unanswered runs to claim Friday’s game at the Mizzou Softball Complex.

Mizzou took the lead when Stefania Abruscato and Abby Hay each homered in the bottom of the first, putting the Tigers up 2-0.

But South Carolina scored a run in the top of the second, another in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the seventh to create the final margin.

Mizzou had five total hits, with Abruscato contributing two.

Cierra Harrison started in the circle for the Tigers, pitching 4.0 innings. She allowed two runs on five hits, while striking out two. Abby Carr pitched the next 2.0-plus innings, allowing three runs on two hits and five walks, while striking out two.

Courtney Donahue pitched the seventh, allowing two hits.

Saturday game: Mizzou wins 5-0

The Tigers bounced back with a strong performance from Marissa McCann. McCann fired all seven innings, allowing just four hits and two walks. She struck out six South Carolina batters.

On the other side, Mizzou scored a run in the third and four more in the fourth to build the final score.

In the third, Abruscato connected on a sacrifice fly to score Kayley Lenger.

Then in the fourth, Gracie Britton singled to score Linny Ramsey and Adi Koller. Then Claire Cahalan scored on a wild pitch. Abruscato brought home the final run with a single to score Sophie Smith.

The Tigers had four total hits.

Sunday game: South Carolina wins 4-0

But the Tiger bats went quiet on Sunday, putting up just three hits. Addy Waits, Sidney Forrester and Madison Uptegrove each singled, while Hay and Cahalan walked for the Tigers’ five total baserunners.

Harrison started in the circle for the Tigers, firing 4.1 innings and allowing two runs on one hit, one walk and three hit batters. She totaled three strikeouts.

McCann came on in relief and finished the fifth, allowing two runs on two hits. Carr pitched a clean final 2.0 frames, striking out two batters.

Up next

Mizzou (24-24, 7-11 SEC) won’t play a midweek game. The Tigers will go on the road to face Arkansas for a three-game series starting Friday. Friday’s game will begin at 5 p.m., then Saturday’s game is scheduled for 11 a.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m.