Mizzou softball takes 1-of-3 against No. 6 Arkansas

Mizzou pulled off a crucial win in the series finale at No. 6 Arkansas, helping keep the Tigers’ playoff hopes alive as they enter the final week of the regular season at .500.

Here is a recap of all three games from the weekend series in Fayetteville.

Friday game: Arkansas wins 4-0

The Mizzou bats didn’t seem to make the trip to Arkansas at the same time as the team. The Tigers recorded five hits with none going for extra bases.

Stefania Abruscato, Abby Carr, Abby Hay, Sidney Forrester and Linny Ramsey each had one hit. Addy Waits walked twice. Mizzou got a runner to second in the first and third innings, but never got a runner to third.

Arkansas scored three runs in the bottom of the first and one in the fourth.

Marissa McCann started for Mizzou, going 3.1 innings and allowing four runs on six hits and three walks. She struck out one batter. Courtney Donahue came on for the next 2.0 innings and allowed two hits and a walk. Abby Carr got the final two outs and did not allow a runner.

Saturday’s game: Arkansas wins 9-2

Mizzou got the first run on the board Saturday when Carr singled to score Waits in the top of the first. But Arkansas scored four in the bottom of the fifth and five more in the bottom of the sixth.

The Tigers put up a run in the top of the sixth when Carr sent a home run over the left-center field wall. It was her team-leading 12th home run of the season.

Mizzou had four total hits, led by Carr who went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Saniya Hill had the other two hits, going 2-for-3 with a double.

Cierra Harrison fired the first 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. She struck out one batter. Carr finished the fifth, but allowed four runs on four hits and two walks, while garnering just one out. She came out to start the sixth and allowed two hits before Donahue came on in relief. Donahue allowed three runs on two hits and two walks without getting an out.

Rylee Michalak came in to finish the game, throwing a clean frame.

Sunday’s game: Mizzou wins 3-1

McCann came back to start Sundays game and allowed one run on three hits and four walks in 2.1 innings. Then Harrison came on and didn’t allow a run in the final 4.2 innings. She struck out three batters and allowed just three hits, while hitting a batter to lead Mizzou to a much-needed win.

After Arkansas scored in the bottom of the first, Mizzou put up three runs in the top of the fourth when Forrester sent her 10th home run of the season out to center, scoring Hay and Claire Cahalan to create the final margin.

Mizzou had seven total hits, led by Hill, who went 2-for-3 with a double once again. Along with Forrester’s home run, Waits, Hay, Madison Uptegrove and Kayley Lenger each had a single.

Up next

Mizzou (26-26, 8-13 SEC) will host Kansas City at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Then the Tigers will host Tennessee in a weekend series to conclude the regular season. Thursday’s game will start at 6 p.m. Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. and Saturday’s game will start at noon.

The SEC softball tournament begins May 5.