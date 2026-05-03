Mizzou softball takes much-needed win against Tennessee to go 1-2 in series

With the season on the line, Mizzou got one necessary win against No. 9 Tennessee to end the regular season with a .500 overall record.

The Tigers dropped their first two matchups with the Volunteers in the regular-season finale series. But Mizzou came back to beat Tennessee in the final game of the series. Which leaves the Tigers needing one win in the SEC Softball Tournament to guarantee a .500 record at the end of the season and a likely spot in the NCAA Regionals.

Here is a recap of the series with the Volunteers.

Thursday game: Tennessee won 3-1

In a pitcher’s dual to open the series, Tennessee put up two runs in the fifth thanks to a couple of Mizzou errors. Then the Lady Vols added another run in the sixth to win 3-1.

Mizzou’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth when Stefania Abruscato sent ninth home run of the season far over the wall in right center.

“It’s unfortunate that those errors happened when they did,” Mizzou coach Larissa Anderson said. “(Tennessee) came through clutch with a pinch-hit RBI. But (Cierra Harrison) threw unbelievably well and we put ourselves in a position to be able to win the game.”

That opportunity came in the bottom of the seventh. Trailing 3-1, Anderson sent up freshman Gracie Britton as a pinch hitter. Britton laced a single to right field.

Then Anderson put in freshman Linny Ramsey as a pinch hitter. Ramsey sent a hard grounder toward the middle of the infield, which Tennessee’s second baseman dove to stop and flipped to second. But the toss was offline and both runners were safe.

Kayley Lenger then put down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third with one out. The tying run moved into scoring position.

But a strikeout and a groundout ended the game.

“There is nothing I can simulate in practice that’s going to give them the experience that they just had in that game,” Anderson said of the big moments for her freshmen. “That’s why they need those moments. They need to play in front of their home crowd. To feel that the game’s on the line against one of the best pitchers in the world. They’re going to remember that. So now they’re going to go into every single experience and know that they’re not going to be intimidated. They’re not going to falter, they can compete with the best in the country.”

The Tigers amassed just four hits and could not muster one with a runner on base. In the circle, Harrison threw 5-plus innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits, while striking out three. Abby Carr came on in the sixth, allowing two hits in 2.0 innings, while striking out one.

Friday game: Tennessee won 4-2

Mizzou celebrated Senior Night on Friday, but could not hold on to an early 1-0 lead as Tennessee won 4-2.

Abruscato lined a single down the line in right field to score Addy Waits, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. But Tennessee put up a run in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Mizzou added a run in the bottom of the fifth when Sidney Forrester grounded out to score Abruscato.

The Tigers, who are the youngest team in the SEC, got appearances for seniors Haidyn Sokoloski, Lenger and Courtney Donahue.

Mizzou had five hits, led by a 2-of-4 day from Abruscato. The junior catcher had a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Marissa McCann started in the circle, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk in 3.2 innings. Donahue pitched the next inning, allowing one run on two hits and a walk.

Carr came in for the final 2.1 innings, allowing three hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Saturday game: Mizzou won 4-3

After dropping the first two games, the Tigers were staring down the possibility of needing to win three games in the SEC Tournament to make it back to .500.

And after Tennessee took a 2-0 lead with a run in the first and another in the fourth, that looked to be the likely outcome. The Lady Vols rarely lose when they score first or when they lead in the fifth inning or later.

But in the bottom of the fourth, a wild pitch allowed Ramsey to score, cutting the lead in half. Then in the fifth, Abby Hay sent career hit No. 100 over the wall in left field to tie the game.

A week ago, Anderson called her team out in a postgame press conference, saying they gave up when they fell behind. But that hasn’t been the case since.

“They’ve responded beautifully,” Anderson said. “They have recognized that they need to compete on every single pitch. … A young team doesn’t fail a lot before they get to college. Their high school and their travel ball careers are very, very successful because they’re not playing this level of competition all the time. So when they get to college, sometimes it’s the first time that they’ve ever failed.”

Tennessee retook the lead with a run in the top of the sixth, but once again, the Tigers responded.

As she has all through her freshman season, Carr came through. Waits reached on a fielder’s choice, then Abruscato singled to put runners on first and second with two outs.

Then Carr came to the plate and laced a single to right field, where it was misplayed. The error allowed Abruscato to come all the way around from first and put Mizzou in front.

Carr had come out to finish the top of the sixth in the circle, then came back out and shut Tennessee down in the seventh. She earned her sixth win of the season, throwing 1.1 clean innings, striking out two.

Harrison started in the circle, throwing 4.0 innings and allowing two runs on three hits, a walk and two hit batters, while striking out three. Then McCann came on in relief and threw 1.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit and one walk, while striking out two.

The Tigers had eight total hits, led by Carr at 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The win marked No. 400 in Anderson’s career as a head coach.

Up next

Mizzou (28-28, 9-15 SEC) is the No. 11 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers will face No. 14 Auburn (25-27, 4-20 SEC) in the first game of the bracket at noon Tuesday on SEC Network.