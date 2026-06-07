Mizzou softball transfer portal primer

The college softball transfer portal opens Monday. So it’s a good time for a quick rundown of what’s already happened for Mizzou.

The portal will be open from June 8 through June 22. You can find the On3 Transfer Portal Tracker here.

Mizzou entrants

Jaley James, freshman catcher

Jaley James was part of a large incoming freshman class. But even with her coming in as a catcher, Mizzou still worked to get Gracie Britton to graduate from high school a semester early and come join the team just weeks after.

Britton ended up a regular pinch hitter and backup catcher. James did not play.

The three-time Texas All-State team member in high school will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Avery Adcock, freshman infielder

Another member of that large incoming class, Avery Adcock, has announced her intentions to transfer as well. Adcock joined Mizzou out of Kentucky.

She appeared in 13 games mostly as a pinch runner. Adcock took three at-bats this season and did not record a hit, though she did score three runs as a pinch runner. She will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Overall losses

So far, that’s it for the portal. The Tigers will also lose Courtney Donahue, Emma Jackson, Cierra Harrison, Haidyn Sokoloski and Kayley Lenger to exhausted eligibility.

Harrison was a primary starting pitcher, Donahue was a relief pitcher and Lenger was the starting center fielder. Sokoloski and Jackson played sparingly.

Mizzou has four incoming freshmen set for the 2026 season: