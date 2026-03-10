Mizzou ST coordinator John Papuchis: 'When the opportunity presented itself, I was going to jump on it'

Media got a chance to meet with new Mizzou special teams coordinator John Papuchis and three Tiger players after practice on Tuesday.

Here are the full videos of all four.

John Papuchis

“When the opportunity presented itself, I was going to jump on it,” Papuchis said of why he joined Mizzou. “Because I’ve always admired (Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz) from a distance. I’d admired what he’s built here. And having the opportunity to work with him is terrific.”

Blake Craig

“Honestly, I’ve learned so much about myself and I learned that through adversity, you just grow, mentality wise, stronger than ever,” Mizzou kicker Blake Craig said of his ACL injury. “I feel stronger than ever, body wise, and everything like that. I’m excited to get back out there. It’s just a blessing to be back out there with the guys and the spring has been amazing so far.”

Jamal Roberts

“It was a quick thought, because I already had my decision made,” Mizzou running back Jamal Roberts said of his choice to return to the Tigers. “I want to stay home, just trying to stay motivated. After the season, after the loss, stay motivated, get back in here and get back to the grind.”

Brett Norfleet

“I’m back to rehabbing again,” Mizzou tight end Brett Norfleet said. “It’s been hard, just because I went through it again and then I have to do it all over again. Same thing. I’m kind of seeing it as a blessing, just because it’s hard doesn’t mean that I can’t do it.”