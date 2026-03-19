Mizzou QB Austin Simmons: Tigers name starter for 2026 season

Missouri will not have a quarterback competition through fall camp.

The Tigers announced Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons as the starter for the 2026 season. Missouri retained only one other scholarship quarterback from the ’25 campaign in sophomore Matt Zollers, who started three games, including the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Virginia, in lieu of Beau Pribula.

Simmons committed to Missouri amid the Rebels’ push for a national championship. The quarterback disclosed his intentions to transfer amid the postseason. His commitment to the Tigers was reported Jan. 6.

While named the Ole Miss starter for the 2025 season, Simmons suffered an injury in the second game. He lost the starting job to Trinidad Chambliss, who emerged as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the sport this past year.

Simmons appeared in eight games throughout his redshirt sophomore campaign. A former Class of 2023 four-star, who reclassified up two grades, he completed 60 percent of his passes this past season for 744 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

The 20-year-old southpaw marked the first scholarship quarterback addition of the offseason. The Tigers signed Class of three-star Gavin Sidwar in December, and they also added Connecticut transfer Nick Evers as experienced depth. Evers has one season of eligibility remaining.