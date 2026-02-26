Mizzou sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to reach 5-game win streak

For the first time since 2024, Mizzou baseball has a five-game winning streak.

For the first four games, the Tigers’ bats powered the way, with Mizzou scoring at least 12 runs in each game and run-ruling the opposition.

But Wednesday at Taylor Stadium, the Tiger bats were quiet, right up until they weren’t.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff starter Jordan Medellin help a no-hitter through 5.1 innings, but after Isaiah Frost sent the Tigers’ first hit through the right side of the infield, the Lions went to the bullpen. Tyler Macon then singled and Cameron Benson was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Then, up came Mateo Serna.

“I was trying to be more aggressive with the pitches in the zone,” Serna said. “Got something and barreled with my best swing.”

Serna sent a pitch at the top of the zone the other way and it just kept floating. All the way into the Tigers’ bullpen for a grand slam.

“I guess the guys in the bullpen, they thought it was going to be just a routine fly out,” Mizzou pitcher Ian Lohse said. “But it just kind of kept carrying and carrying and carrying and got out.”

The slam put the Tigers in front for good in a 5-1 win, extending to a five-game winning streak and sweeping the series against the Lions.

“When you’re playing well, you find ways to win ball games like that,” Mizzou coach Kerrick Jackson said. “It’s not necessarily the prettiest thing, but you just figure out a way to win and that’s what we were able to do tonight.”

The Tigers added a run in the eighth when Frost singled, Macon singled, Pierre Seals walked and Serna grounded out for an RBI. Serna ended up bringing in all five Tiger runs.

“I’m just trying to trust the process as much as I can,” Serna said. “Trusting God, of course, and just having as much fun, like enjoying it every pitch. Every moment. Being grateful.”

On the mound, the Tigers’ impressive beginning of the season for the starting rotation continued. Freshman Luke Sullivan made his first career start and allowed just one hit and a hit batter across 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

“He’s gonna throw strikes and get out there and give us a chance to compete,” Jackson said. “He got away with some things at times. But again, he’s been that guy for us since he’s been here. And to have a freshman go out there and an outing, a start, and to be as effective as he was, the sky’s the limit for him.”

Jackson Sobel came in and allowed a run on a walk, while striking out two in one inning pitched. Then Trey Lawrence pitched .2 innings to end the seventh. He allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out one.

Sam Rosand came in to start the eighth, but allowed two hits and a walk to load the bases. He got two outs, one of which was a strikeout.

In came Lohse to close the game. With the bases loaded, he got a strikeout to end the frame, then he walked one in the ninth while sending down the final batter swinging to earn a save.

“I like that back-end role, it’s fun,” Lohse said. “You get a lot of adrenaline going and stuff like that. I enjoy it.”

The Tigers had five total hits, two each from Frost and Macon, then the slam from Serna.

Tuesday’s game

The Tiger bats didn’t need as much time to heat up in Tuesday’s first game of the series with the Lions.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored the opening run, but Mizzou scored five in the third, one in the fifth and nine in the sixth to win 15-1.

In the third, Seals was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Then Sam Parker walked, Serna grounded out for an RBI and Chris Patterson reached on a fielder’s choice to score a run. The final run came across when Eric Maisonet singled to score Parker.

In the fifth, Serna homered.

Then in the sixth, Jase Woita homered, Patterson scored on a wild pitch, Macon singled to score Maisonet and Blaize Ward, then Frost scored on a wild pitch.

Mizzou had eight hits with two each from Macon and Serna. Woita and Serna homered and Ward doubled for the Tigers’ three extra-base hits.

JD Dohrmann started for the Tigers and pitched six innings, allowing one run on one hit, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out five.

Dane Bjorn pitched the seventh and allowed a walk, while striking out one.

Up next

Mizzou (7-5) will host North Dakota State for a three-game series this weekend. The Friday game will start at 6 p.m., the Saturday games will start at 1 p.m. the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader will start 45 minutes after the end of the first.