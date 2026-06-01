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Where Mizzou targets rank in updated Rivals150 for 2028 class

Missouri Tigers football recruiting insider Kenny Van Dorenby: Kenny Van Doren1 hour agothevandalorian

The Class of 2028 rankings expanded Monday. Senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw filled every spots in the Rivals150 for men’s basketball recruits, with these Missouri targets cracking the list.

Point Guard

RecruitNational RankingPosition RankingHigh School
Brady Pettigrew16th2ndBolingbrook (IL)

Pettigrew visited Missouri the weekend of homecoming this past September. The No. 1 prospect in Illinois, Pettigrew raved about the Tigers’ fanbase around Columbia, seeing the program separating itself early into his recruitment.

Shooting Guard

RecruitNational RankingPosition RankingHigh School
Trey Edwards34th8thMelissa (TX)
Nijaun Harris46th13thSt. Petersburg (FL)
Keaton Murry57th16thOklahoma City (OK) Putnam City North
Jordan Mitchell110th28thLouisville (KY) Male

The cousin of former Missouri wideout Luther Burden III, Edwards, a St. Louis product, spent his first unofficial visit with the Tigers for the Border War in September. New Missouri assistant coach Zach Reynolds offered Harris this past month.

Murray debuted as the sixth-highest ranked four-star among new names to the list. The shooting guard, who played in the Norm Stewart Classic in December, canceled his unofficial visit in January due to a snowstorm. Mitchell visited this past football season, but he’s currently unoffered by the Tigers.

Small Forward

RecruitNational RankingPosition RankingHigh School
DJ Okoth8th2ndMemphis (TN) Bartlett
Xavier Skipworth30th7thMontverde (FL) Academy
Cole Kelly56th15thNaperville (IL) Neuqua Valley

Okoth, one of the newest offers on Missouri’s board, ranks atop the targets in the update. Head coach Dennis Gates and associate head coach Kyle Smithpeters visited Skipworth while in Washington D.C. at the start of this past season, but the four-star transferred this spring. Kelly received his offer during his visit for the Tigers’ Pro Day in October.

Center

Ephriam Moore91st13thMouth of Wilson (VA) Oak Hill Academy

Another new offer from Missouri, Moore is originally from East Texas.