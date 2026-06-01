Where Mizzou targets rank in updated Rivals150 for 2028 class

The Class of 2028 rankings expanded Monday. Senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw filled every spots in the Rivals150 for men’s basketball recruits, with these Missouri targets cracking the list.

Point Guard

Recruit National Ranking Position Ranking High School Brady Pettigrew 16th 2nd Bolingbrook (IL)

Pettigrew visited Missouri the weekend of homecoming this past September. The No. 1 prospect in Illinois, Pettigrew raved about the Tigers’ fanbase around Columbia, seeing the program separating itself early into his recruitment.

Shooting Guard

The cousin of former Missouri wideout Luther Burden III, Edwards, a St. Louis product, spent his first unofficial visit with the Tigers for the Border War in September. New Missouri assistant coach Zach Reynolds offered Harris this past month.

Murray debuted as the sixth-highest ranked four-star among new names to the list. The shooting guard, who played in the Norm Stewart Classic in December, canceled his unofficial visit in January due to a snowstorm. Mitchell visited this past football season, but he’s currently unoffered by the Tigers.

Small Forward

Okoth, one of the newest offers on Missouri’s board, ranks atop the targets in the update. Head coach Dennis Gates and associate head coach Kyle Smithpeters visited Skipworth while in Washington D.C. at the start of this past season, but the four-star transferred this spring. Kelly received his offer during his visit for the Tigers’ Pro Day in October.

Center

Ephriam Moore 91st 13th Mouth of Wilson (VA) Oak Hill Academy

Another new offer from Missouri, Moore is originally from East Texas.