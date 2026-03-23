Where Mizzou targets rank in updated Rivals300 for 2028 class

The Class of 2028 rankings expanded Monday, and more Missouri targets received national recognition.

The Rivals300 filled out after initially being limited to only 100 prospects before the 2025 season. The Tigers haven’t received a commitment in the class — and probably won’t until after the fall of the current cycle — but the program expanded its offer board this offseason.

Here’s where top Missouri targets rank in the Rivals300:

No. 16 Kellan Hall, DL

An offseason offer by new defensive line coach Chop Harbin, Hall visited Missouri for the first time March 14 amid spring practice. The Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy four-star was recruited by Harbin and president of player personnel and recruiting Jake Breske at Tennessee.

No. 81 Ridge Janes, TE

A program legacy, Janes moved up in the second rendition of the Class of 2028 rankings. The St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet four-star is the Tigers’ top tight end target in the class, with new assistant Alex Atkins recruiting him at LSU as well.

No. 84 Carter Barrett, IOL

Before standing out at the Under Armour Next Camp Series on Sunday in St. Louis, Barrett visited Missouri for a third time this past November. The West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic four-star spent more time with offensive line coach Brandon Jones ahead of the season finale.

No. 86 Baron Marshall, WR

The younger brother of Missouri defensive tackle Jalen Marshall, Baron has frequented trips to Columbia the past four years. The Tigers offered the Overland Park (Kans.) Blue Valley Northwest four-star in October 2024.

No. 92 Jermaine Cobbins, CB

The Springfield (Tenn.) cornerback received his Missouri offer during his first visit for the Alabama game in November. Cornerbacks coach Al Pogue humored Cobbins during the visit, while also being able to lock in with his unit pregame.

No. 95 CJ Craig-James, S

While receiving his Missouri offer earlier this month, Craig-James quickly booked his first visit with the Tigers for May 16. New director of college scouting Roman Goode is close friends with the Birmingham (Ala.) Parker defensive back’s father.

No. 101 Darrius Smiley, OT

Although unoffered by Missouri, Smiley has visited the program twice, including his most recent trip for the Alabama game alongside St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s teammate Kingston Miles. Smiley also partook in the Under Armour Camp on Sunday.

No. 117 Ryan Peterson, LB

A four-star who visited for the first time in January, Peterson has a close tie to Missouri’s linebackers coach. Derek Nicholson played with the Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough prospect’s 7-on-7 coach at Winston Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor.

No. 212 Ryan Richmond-McDavis, WR

Richmond-McDavis — who visited in mid-March — looked smooth and confident at the Under Armour Camp. As his recruitment took off this offseason, including an offer from Missouri in January, the Cardinal Ritter three-star emerged as the next top wideout in St. Louis.

No. 230 Zayre Thomas, DL

Although unoffered by the Tigers, Thomas camped with edges coach Brian Early in June. The Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown South defensive three-star underwent knee surgery during his sophomore season, limiting his time to make fall visits.

Missouri rankings for 2028 class

1. St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet TE Ridge Janes

2. St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s OT Darrius Smiley

3. St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter WR Ryan Richmond-McDavis

4. Raytown (Mo.) South DL Zayre Thomas

5. Kirksville (Mo.) LB Blake Nesbitt

6. St. Louis (Mo.) University LB Anthony Busby Jr.

7. Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West IOL Brock Barrows