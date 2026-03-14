Mizzou TE coach Alex Atkins and DL coach Levorn (Chop) Harbin on March 14

New Mizzou tight ends coach Alex Atkins and defensive line coach Levorn (Chop) Harbin met with media after spring practice on March 14. Here are the full videos of both.

Alex Atkins

“Most tight ends you recruit have the athletic ability,” Atkins said when asked about his history of coaching offensive line transferring to tight ends. “It’s more getting them into the run game, which really mirrors the O-line. So that background does assist in establishing that and getting them going in the run game.”

“They’re doing a wonderful job,” Atkins said of seniors Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris helping younger players in the room. “Just the time spent off the field, I think they’re doing a great job of spending time eating together, living together, taking trips together, meeting each other’s family. I thought they’ve done a good job of establishing the brotherhood. Not only just with the team, but inside of the room.”

Levorn (Chop) Harbin

“They’re very big guys that play with an attitude,” Harbin said of his current Mizzou group. “The coaches have done a great job. Coach (Corey) Batoon got a great system in place that caters to their skill set, which works out perfect. I recruited Marquis (Gracial) out of high school, … I’m glad he ended up coming here instead of Tennessee.”

“We all work together,” Harbin said of collaborating with defensive tackle coach David Blackwell and edges coach Brian Early. “Coach Blackwell more than anything, we work together. … We go way back, so it’s been an easy transition. We work really well together, kind of bounce ideas off each other.”