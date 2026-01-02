Skip to main content
Missouri
How departures of Justin Bodford, Keiton Jones, Shamar McNeil affect the '26 Mizzou depth chart

Missouri Tigers football recruiting insider Kenny Van Dorenby: Kenny Van Doren57 minutes agothevandalorian
Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers cornerback Shamar McNeil (26) runs the ball against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The day before the opening of the transfer portal, Missouri suffered more losses: Justin Bodford, Keiton Jones and Shamar McNeil.

