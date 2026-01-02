How departures of Justin Bodford, Keiton Jones, Shamar McNeil affect the '26 Mizzou depth chart

How departures of Justin Bodford, Keiton Jones, Shamar McNeil affect the '26 Mizzou depth chartby: Kenny Van Doren57 minutes agothevandalorianRead In AppOct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers cornerback Shamar McNeil (26) runs the ball against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn ImagesThe day before the opening of the transfer portal, Missouri suffered more losses: Justin Bodford, Keiton Jones and Shamar McNeil.