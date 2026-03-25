Mizzou transfer portal analysis, quarterback decision: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren discuss the transfer portal impacts of Kamauryn Morgan and Mark Hensley. The guys also discuss Eliah Drinkwitz naming his starting quarterback and Missouri adding three commitments to its 2027 recruiting class.

https://youtu.be/PyzUAyGT1pw

Transfer newcomers

“Morgan, pretty highly rated option,” McAreavy said. “Young guy going into his true-sophomore season, but played in 10 games as a true freshman for Baylor. … The Tigers over the past couple of years have lost a lot of those (young) guys, and needed to fill up the room with those younger classes. And I think Kam Morgan’s a solid addition if you’re going to do that. Not just as a, maybe this guy’s a project who in a couple of years will be worth adding, but in a way that could be impactful this year.”

“Even before Elias Williams got hurt, this room was, I think one player smaller than it was last year. Even with an expanded roster where you expected maybe every room was going to have an extra guy or two,” McAreavy said of Hensley. “I think it, maybe the late addition Joques Felix might have gotten the room back to the same level, just total players. But with a lot of younger guys. … You have Hensley coming from Northern Illinois, maybe we’re creating a Mizzou/Northern Illinois pipeline here because that’s where Santana Banner was before last year … Hensley has experience. He’s played multiple years, he was a full-time starter last year.”