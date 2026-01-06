Mizzou transfer portal impact: Caleb Goodie

Mizzou transfer portal impact: Caleb Goodieby: Kyle McAreavy50 minutes agoKyle_mcareavyRead In AppCincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Caleb Goodie (10) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown as Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jamison Patton (2) defends in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Iowa State Cyclones at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 4, 2025.Mizzou began addressing a major need at receiver with the addition of Caleb Goodie. So what does that mean for the Tigers receiver room?