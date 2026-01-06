Mizzou transfer portal impact: Damon Wilson

Mizzou transfer portal impact: Damon Wilsonby: Kyle McAreavy1 hour agoKyle_mcareavyRead In AppNov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) throws a pass as Missouri Tigers defensive end Damon Wilson II (8) and defensive end Zion Young (9) defend during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn ImagesWhat does the departure of Damon Wilson mean for the Mizzou defense as the Tigers navigate the remainder of the transfer portal?