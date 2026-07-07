Mizzou product Trevor Austin finds power stroke as rising prospect in Astros system

Trevor Austin never tried to wow anyone. He stood 5-foot-10, 188 pounds in college, seeing himself of the smaller side of baseball players. While going undrafted after his senior season at Missouri, Austin found himself in a similar boat.

“I’ve always had to play with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder,” Austin said. “Just because I’m a little guy, I’ve always been overlooked. I felt like that in college, too.”

The Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias product signed a free agent contract with the Houston Astros, an organization known for finding contributions in undrafted signees. As Austin navigated a new world in July 2024, a familiar faced joined him for the ride: Bryce Mayer.

Mayer, the resigning Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year, lived with Austin at his family’s home in Columbia for the two years. But the two’s relationship stemmed further back than that, with Mayer’s Washington (Mo.) St. Francis Borgia beating Helias in the state semifinal their junior year.

“We got to know each other in summer ball, and I was trying to get him to come to Mizzou that sophomore year,” Austin said of Mayer, who played two seasons at St. Charles Community College. “Knowing someone helps ease you in. You don’t know anybody, you’re far away from home, so having him there and being able to talk to him and figure things out with him, it was pretty cool.”

Trevor Austin improves power with Astros

Austin embraced doing the little things in his game, playing all four infield positions and stretching to the outfield for the first time in his life while at Missouri. As he battled slumps early into his college career, he grabbed opportunities at new positions to stay on the field.

In his first full Double-A season for Corpus Christi, Austin has shown that versatility. He’s started the majority of his games (53) at third base, while while also picking up days at first (three), second (11) and left field (four) for the Hooks.

“I tell Ricky (Rivera), our manager, all the time, ‘I love going out to play outfield,'” Austin said. “It’s not an off day for me, but it is a more fun day, because I don’t get to do it all the time. Me just playing all the positions helps just bring value to myself and stay on the field, obviously.”

Austin has also tapped into a new level of power at the plate. The righty has slashed .253/.383/.466 with a career-high 11 homers through 73 games this season. Before his second run in the Texas League, a make-or-break circuit for professional hitters, he had five long balls in his past 125 contests.

Veteran hitting coach Bobby Bell received praise for Austin’s turnaround season. The “old-school” coach has still adjusted to new technology, but his approach has revived swings in the system since 2023.

“When I came here last year, I was struggling in (High-A) Asheville quite a bit,” Austin said. “One of my big things was I was swinging and missing at a lot of fastballs at the top of the zone, and Bobby and I worked really hard on that all of last year when I was here. Then I just brought that into the offseason, and I think just training hard every day to swing fast really helped me. My bat speed numbers have gone up 2-3 mph from last year.”

HE DOES IT AGAIN! Trevor Austin HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/7ZRuHYKcfi — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 9, 2026

Finding consistency with Hooks

Along with that growth and maturity as a hitter, the 24-year-old also has displayed a better approach at the plate. He’s improved his walk rate to nearly 14% in 311 plate appearances this season after posting an 11% clip in his first full professional campaign.

“My whole thing was having really good at-bats, going deep into counts, battling with two strikes,” Austin said about his college approach. “That’s carried along with how they have started to change our philosophy in the Minor Leagues.”

After getting his feet wet in 2025, Austin returned to Corpus Christi wanting to be the same guy every day.

It came with a simple routine.

“We talk about working from 1-7 (p.m.),” Austin said. “And then from 7-10, when you’re playing the game, that’s when your instincts kick in, and you just have fun.”