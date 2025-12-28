Mizzou vs. Virginia superlatives

Mizzou vs. Virginia superlativesby: Kyle McAreavy17 hours agoKyle_mcareavyRead In AppVirginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) is tackled by Missouri Tigers safety Marvin Burks (1) and linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez (20) during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]Which Tiger had the best step-up game? Or the best final college game? And which Mizzou player set themselves up best for 2026?