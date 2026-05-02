Mizzou women add Arizona transfer guard Tanyuel Welch
Arizona transfer guard Tanyuel Welch has committed to Mizzou. She posted her commitment on her Instagram account.
Welch is a 5-foot-10 redshirt senior combo guard from Indianapolis. After starting her career with three seasons at Memphis, including the 2023-24 season where she medically redshirted, Welch transferred to Arizona for her junior season.
Last year, she played in 25 games and made 18 starts, averaging 26.2 minutes per game. In those contests, Welch averaged 8.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest to go with 1.1 assists and just north of 1.0 steals.
She shot 46.3 percent from the field (82-of-177) and 32 percent from 3 on limited attempts (8-of-25), while shooting 71.9 percent (46-of-64) from the free-throw line.
Welch is the third transfer to join Mizzou, moving the roster to 13 of a possible 15 players.
The roster currently sits at:
- Senior guard Grace Slaughter
- Senior guard Abbey Schreacke
- Redshirt junior guard Averi Kroenke (a medical redshirt should leave her with two years of eligibility remaining, unless the NCAA’s newly proposed five-for-five eligibility rules are passed).
- Redshirt sophomore guard Sydney Mains
- Sophomore forward Reka Toman
- Incoming transfer sophomore guard McKenzie Mathurin
- Incoming transfer sophomore guard Nevaeh Caffey
- Incoming transfer senior guard Tanyuel Welch
- Incoming freshman guard Natalya Hodge
- Incoming guard Jada Maples
- Incoming freshman forward Khloe Ford
- Incoming freshman forward Cecilie Brandimore
- Incoming freshman forward Ellie Muller