Mizzou women add Arizona transfer guard Tanyuel Welch

Arizona transfer guard Tanyuel Welch has committed to Mizzou. She posted her commitment on her Instagram account.

Welch is a 5-foot-10 redshirt senior combo guard from Indianapolis. After starting her career with three seasons at Memphis, including the 2023-24 season where she medically redshirted, Welch transferred to Arizona for her junior season.

Last year, she played in 25 games and made 18 starts, averaging 26.2 minutes per game. In those contests, Welch averaged 8.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest to go with 1.1 assists and just north of 1.0 steals.

She shot 46.3 percent from the field (82-of-177) and 32 percent from 3 on limited attempts (8-of-25), while shooting 71.9 percent (46-of-64) from the free-throw line.

Welch is the third transfer to join Mizzou, moving the roster to 13 of a possible 15 players.

The roster currently sits at: