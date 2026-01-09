Mizzou women can't keep up with Vanderbilt in 99-68 loss

For 17 minutes, Mizzou didn’t just keep up with No. 7 Vanderbilt. The Tigers played well enough to lead the game 35-34.

But the Commodores outscored the Tigers 65-38 in the final 23 minutes to pull away for what started as an impressive performance and turned into a massive defeat.

It’s a similar story to what has happened for Mizzou in all three SEC losses to open the conference season.

A well-played first 15 minutes turns into a loss that looks like domination.

The teams went back and forth early, tying at 3, 5, 17, 19 and 22 in the first quarter before Vanderbilt scored five of the final six points of the quarter to take a 27-23 lead into the second.

The Tigers got a 3 and a long 2 from Abbey Schreacke to take a 28-27 lead with 7:22 left in the second, then layups from Jordana Reisma and Grace Slaughter put the Tigers up 32-29. It was the biggest lead Mizzou would hold.

A Jayla Smith 3 with 3:34 left in the half gave the Tigers their final lead of the day. Then Vanderbilt scored 14 of the half’s final 16 points to take a 48-37 lead into halftime.

And as they have in most of the Tigers’ tougher games, turnovers played a major role. Mizzou made four turnovers in the final 3:30 of the first half, helping lead to Vanderbilt’s run, while the Tigers also gave up four second-chance points in that sequence.

Mizzou would end up turning the ball over 24 times and allowing Vanderbilt to score 37 points off those opportunities. The Commodores also grabbed 10 offensive boards and scored 20 second-chance points.

Then it was all Vanderbilt in the second half. The Commodores took a 68-52 lead into the fourth and outscored Mizzou 31-15 in the final 10 minutes.

Stats

Schreacke led Mizzou with 19 points, led by a 5-of-14 day from 3, while Slaughter had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

No other Tiger reached double figures.

For the first time in almost a month, the Tigers had starting guard Shannon Dowell on the court. She contributed eight points, two rebounds and two steals.

Mizzou shot 24-of-59 (40.7 percent) from the field, 10-of-32 (31.3 percent) from beyond the arc and 10-of-12 (83.3 percent) from the free-throw line.

The Tigers got out rebounded 43-32, while Vanderbilt led points in the paint 54-22.

Up next

Mizzou (12-6, 0-3 SEC) will face its first unranked SEC opponent when the Tigers host Alabama (which was receiving votes in the most recent poll) at 6 p.m. Monday.