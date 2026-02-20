Mizzou women can't maintain possession in loss to Auburn

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. Thirty of them to be exact.

And those 30 turnovers spelled doom for the Mizzou women in a 71-58 loss to Auburn at Mizzou Arena on Thursday.

And those turnovers started early.

“We started our first possession with a turnover, actually the first several, probably,” Mizzou coach Kellie Harper said. “I think we had 12 in that first quarter. We can’t start the game with 12 turnovers in the first quarter.”

Harper’s memory was clear. The Tigers committed two turnovers on their first two possessions, allowing Auburn to take the lead it would hold the rest of the game.

If you look at just some basics in the box score, you might think the Tigers had a shot.

Mizzou shot 57.1 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3. Going into the fourth quarter, the Tigers were at nearly 70 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3 and 75 percent at the free-throw line.

Mizzou won the rebounding battle 33-29 and that 57.1 percent shooting from the field was almost 20 percent better than Auburn’s 37.7.

But the 30 turnovers allowed Auburn to shoot 69 times, while the Tigers took just 35 attempts.

“It’s a shame because obviously, we shoot the ball well enough to put points on the board,” Harper said. “But you gotta get shots up first thing, first thing.”

The Tigers got just seven shot attempts up in the first quarter as Auburn took an 18-8 lead into the second.

Mizzou was able to play almost even the rest of the way, matching Auburn in the second quarter and losing the second half by just three points. But the poor start meant the Tigers were never allowed back into the matchup. Especially as the turnovers continued.

“That’s what we kept saying, ‘We’re not making up ground,'” Harper said of the response to great shooting efficiency while the Tigers were never able to get within 10 points after halftime. “You’ve got to be able to string together some stops if you are scoring. And then, again, we continued to turn the ball over throughout the game.”

Late in the second quarter, Chloe Sotell and Ma’Riya Vincent each hit a 3 to bring Mizzou within 36-27, but a free throw with 3 seconds left put Auburn up 37-27 going into halftime.

The Tigers never got back within single digits.

Auburn built as far as an 18-point lead in the third, but took just a 60-48 lead into the fourth quarter.

Then the lead remained between 10 and 15 points in the fourth, leading to the final 13-point margin.

“We had some bad decisions, we had some bad passes, we had some panic passes, we didn’t meet our pass,” Harper said. “I mean, there was every kind of turnover you could possibly have, offensive fouls. Every kind of them.”

Stats

The Tigers got starting center Jordana Reisma back after a few games without her. Harper said the decision to play her came when lineups were due before the game. She contributed 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting to go with seven rebounds, three assists and a block.

“Unbelievable,” Harper said of Reisma’s performance. “The only reason she didn’t have better stats is because we couldn’t get the ball down the floor and get it to her. I mean, she played tremendous. And she’s practiced half a day, not even a full practice. Just really proud of her.”

Grace Slaughter was the only other Tiger in double figures with 19 points to go with five rebounds. Shannon Dowell had seven points and six rebounds, but committed nine of the Tigers’ turnovers.

And on the turnover number, 30 matches the Tigers’ season high. They also committed 30 against Texas. Mizzou also committed 30 turnovers against Florida on Jan. 24, 2016. Those are the highest in at least the past 15 years.

Postgame press

Here is the full video of Harper, Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke meeting with media after the game.

Up next

Mizzou (16-11, 4-8) will hit the road to play No. 7 LSU at 3 p.m. Sunday. Next week is the final week of the regular season. The Tigers will play No. 3 South Carolina on Thursday and No. 11 Oklahoma on March 1.