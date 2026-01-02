Mizzou women commit 30 turnovers in loss to No. 2 Texas

Texas came into a matchup at Mizzou Arena averaging 25.2 forced turnovers per game. And the Mizzou women weren’t able to slow that down.

The Tigers committed 30 turnovers and the Longhorns scored 36 points off of those extra opportunities to build an 89-71 win to open SEC play Thursday.

“That’s what Texas does,” Mizzou coach Kellie Harper said. “… We couldn’t get open to make passes and when we were open, we were under such duress, we couldn’t make a pass. That’s part of their game plan. That’s who they are. So given their makeup, their DNA, our DNA, it wasn’t the best matchup for us.”

The issues didn’t start immediately.

In fact, Mizzou jumped out and looked to be the better-prepared team off the jump.

Lisa Thompson hit an and-1 layup, then Chloe Sotell hit a fast break layup and a 3, Grace Slaughter hit a 3 and Abbey Schreacke hit a 3 to put Mizzou in front 14-2 less than three minutes into the game.

“I thought Kellie and her staff had those kids ready to go,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. “They were much, much more prepared and ready than I had my team ready. I obviously did a p*ss-poor job having my kids ready for our conference opener on the road in a place that I have a great deal of respect for.”

Even post player Jordana Reisma got in on the 3-point party with a deep make of her own to make it 17-5 Tigers.

But Texas began to put it together, outscoring Mizzou 15-7 the rest of the way through the first quarter to cut the Tiger lead to 24-20 after one.

“We wanted to be aggressive on both ends of the court,” Harper said. “Now, you’re typical, when you think aggressive, you think Texas’ defense. That’s aggressive. It wasn’t that, we wanted to be aggressive with our game plan. And I thought we were on both ends of the court. I thought we were really aggressive. We were very confident.”

Then Texas took full control.

The Longhorns forced nine turnovers in the second quarter and scored 15 points off those opportunities. That led to a 21-14 Texas advantage through the second segment, allowing the Longhorns to take a 41-38 lead into halftime.

“I think we did some good things, we were outmatched at times,” Harper said. “We just wore down there. … When you’re playing a team like Texas, your margin for error is so slim. You’ve got to play darn near perfect and we obviously didn’t do that.”

Second half

The shorthanded Tigers, missing four players to injury, weren’t able to keep the pedal down in the second half. And they weren’t able to adjust when players made mistakes.

“I’m not sure that people understand what they just did,” Harper said. “They’re under that kind of duress against that kind of talent and there’s very, we just don’t have a lot of options. You’re going to make a mistake, you’re going to have to keep playing and make more mistakes. Because we just don’t have the bench to be able to rest people. To be able to keep people fresh and in that situation. So I’m proud of them for stepping up and playing tough throughout that.”

For the third consecutive game, the Tigers were without Shannon Dowell. And as they have been a majority of the season, they were without Averi Kroenke, Sydney Mains and Hannah Linthacum.

With the Tigers on their back foot, Texas took full control. The Longhorns outscored Mizzou 27-18 in the third quarter to take a 68-56 lead into the fourth. Then Texas built to its final 28-point margin.

Through non-conference play, No. 2 and undefeated Texas won by an average margin of 40.6 points.

The only teams to lose to Texas by fewer than 20 points were then-No. 3 UCLA (76-65), then-No. 2 South Carolina (66-64), then-No. 11 North Carolina (79-64) and, the odd one in the group, South Dakota State (70-51).

“We just, we did not play well today,” Schaefer said. “I know you might think I’m crazy. We scored 89 points, we gave up 71. We let them shoot the 3, we talked about that’s what they’re really good at. … It’s really disappointing that I obviously didn’t have my kids ready.”

Stats

Mizzou shot very well as a team.

The Tigers were 23-of-43 (53.5 percent) from the field, 12-of-19 (63.2 percent) from 3 and 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) from the free-throw line.

The issue was all of those turnovers, which allowed Texas to take 75 total shots from the field, besting Mizzou’s total by 32.

The Longhorns were 34-of-75 (45.3 percent) overall, 8-of-21 (38.1 percent) from 3 and 13-of-18 (72.2 percent) from the line.

Slaughter led the Tigers with 20 points to go with three rebounds, while Schreacke added 15 points, three boards and two assists. Sotell totaled 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Saniah Tyler and Thompson each added nine points.

Texas won the rebounding battle 34-30, but led in offensive rebounds 21-7, allowing the Longhorns to build a 24-8 lead in second-chance points.

“We only were out rebounded by four, and that’s not horrible,” Harper said. “The 21-7, you start comparing offensive boards, we’re never going to win that. There’s not a game left on our schedule that we’re going to have more offensive boards than our opponents. Just not going to happen. We’ve talked about this before. We choose, we give up some opportunities on the offensive boards to get ourselves back defensively and give ourselves a chance to guard. So we give and take there.”

Post-game press conferences

Here is the full video of Harper, Slaughter and Schreacke.

And the full video of Schaefer and Texas guards Rori Harmon and Jordan Lee.

Up next

Mizzou (12-4, 0-1) will have another very tough test when the Tigers go on the road to face No. 11 Kentucky at 11 a.m. Sunday.