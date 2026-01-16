Mizzou women cruise to first SEC win of Kellie Harper era, 94-69, against Arkansas

Kellie Harper’s first four SEC games as the Mizzou head women’s basketball coach hadn’t gone as hoped.

The Tigers had faced a gauntlet with four consecutive ranked opponents, including three currently in the top 10.

But they finally got a break from that streak of ranked teams when they took on Arkansas at Mizzou Arena on Thursday. And the Tigers were sure to take advantage.

Mizzou jumped out to a 20-4 run that spanned the entire first quarter on the way to a 94-69 win against the Razorbacks. It was the biggest conference win Mizzou has had since 2019 and nearly matched the combined scoring margin of the Tigers’ five SEC wins across the past two seasons (27 points).

“I’m happy for our team,” Harper said. “I’m really, really happy for our players. They’ve been through a pretty tough stretch. Not just with losses on the court, but we battled some injuries and we’ve had low numbers in practice for a few days. But our team had a really good outlook coming in and I thought they played with really good confidence. I’m proud of them.”

Hot start

Mizzou scored the game’s first seven points, led by five from Jordana Reisma. Then Reisma hit the first of her two 3-pointers, the second time she’s made multiple 3s in a game, matching her 2-of-3 performance against Texas on New Year’s Day. Reisma, who did not attempt a 3 in three years at Cleveland State, is now 5-of-12 from deep since SEC play began.

“All summer, we started working on her outside shot,” Harper said. “And we thought it looked good. … When she shoots it in rhythm, she shoots a good percentage in practice. So I’m glad she’s feeling more comfortable and confident to take it in the game.”

Chloe Sotell added a 3 and Shannon Dowell hit an and-1 layup to put the Tigers up 16-2. Then two Grace Slaughter layups created the 20-4 margin after the first quarter.

The opening 10 minutes were a signal of what was to come for the Tigers as all four players who scored ended in double figures.

Reisma led Mizzou with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while bringing down four rebounds. Slaughter added a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds to go with three assists. Dowell contributed 17 points and three steals as she continues her recovery from an injury that held her out for most of December.

And Sotell contributed 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

“She’s been great,” Slaughter said of Sotell. “I feel like just being able to see her grow mentally as well as physically, I feel like the best experience for the SEC is just being in it. … Just being able to see her confidence grow. And tonight she scored, she passed, she rebounded, she did all of it.”

That group was joined in double figures by Saniah Tyler, who was 4-of-4 from the field to put up 11 points with four assists.

Arkansas chips away

The Razorback offense began to figure out the Tiger defense in the second quarter. Arkansas put up 24 points in the second segment after scoring just 4 in the first. And that included a 12-0 Razorback run that cut the Mizzou lead within single digits at 30-21.

But the Tigers got a 3 from Tyler with a second on the clock to create a 42-28 lead going into halftime.

“I don’t know if it’s relief or joy,” Harper said. “I haven’t decided which feeling this is that I have. Probably a little bit of both.”

Pulling away

Arkansas got the lead back to 10 at 44-34 with 8:19 left in the third, but a 14-5 run put the Tigers up 58-39 with 2:27 led after a Slaughter 3 from well beyond the line. Then the Tigers added another 7-0 run to create a 66-43 lead. An Arkansas field goal made it 66-44 going into the fourth.

Mizzou never let the Razorbacks back in it. A 15-2 run created an 83-52 lead with 5:54 to play and Arkansas never got back within 25.

“We will never, ever, take one for granted,” Harper said. “We will celebrate every one. I don’t care if it’s ugly or not. We’re going to celebrate them because they’re just too hard to get. So I’m proud, I’m really proud and happy.”

Stats

Mizzou shot 32-of-56 (57.1 percent) from the field, 13-of-28 (46.4 percent) from 3 and 17-of-25 (68.0 percent) from the free-throw line.

The Tigers led the rebounding battle 37-36 and had a 36-28 lead in points in the paint.

Mizzou led for 39:49 out of 40 minutes.

Postgame press

Here is the full video of Harper, Slaughter and Dowell after the game.

Up next

Mizzou (13-7, 1-4 SEC) will play its third game in a seven-day stretch when it hosts Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday.