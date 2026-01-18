Mizzou women drop SEC contest, 89-71, at Florida

The Mizzou women had a chance to grab a second SEC win facing a Florida team that started its conference schedule 0-5.

Instead, it was the Gators coming out on fire and claiming their first win of SEC play 89-71 on their home court Sunday.

The Mizzou offense was stuck in the mud right from the start. The Tigers were just 2-of-12 from the field in the first quarter and fell behind 13-0 to open the game.

Florida took a 26-8 lead into the first break.

Mizzou never recovered.

The Tiger offensive picked it up with 21 second-quarter points, but Florida matched the total to take a 47-29 lead into halftime. The teams then were even with 19 points each in the third and 23 points each in the fourth.

Mizzou never got within 10 points of the lead after the 7:07 mark of the first quarter.

Stats

Mizzou shot 22-of-55 (40 percent) from the field, 8-of-25 (32 percent) from 3 and 19-of-26 (73.1 percent) from the free-throw line.

Florida shot 34-of-64 (53.1 percent) overall, 10-of-25 (40 percent) from deep and 11-of-15 (73.3 percent) from the stripe.

Florida out rebounded Mizzou 39-27 and led 11-7 in offensive boards. Florida turned those offensive boards into an 18-13 lead in second-chance points.

Florida led 38-22 in points in the paint.

Mizzou gave up just 12 turnovers, which is an improvement, but Florida scored 19 points off those opportunities.

Grace Slaughter led the Tigers with 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting. She also had five rebounds. Shannon Dowell added 23 points, including a 12-of-14 performance at the free-throw line. She also added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

No other Tiger scored in double figures. Though Saniah Tyler led the team with four assists.

Up next

Mizzou (13-8, 1-5 SEC) will return to Mizzou Arena to host Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.