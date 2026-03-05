Mizzou women end SEC Tournament run in first round

There were some steps forward for the Mizzou women in the first year of Kellie Harper’s tenure in Columbia.

But one thing remained the same for the sixth consecutive year. The Tigers lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Mizzou’s last win in the conference tournament came on March 4, 2020.

This year, the No. 14-seed Tigers lost a 65-48 matchup against No. 11 Alabama on Wednesday in South Carolina.

The loss puts the Tigers at 16-16, their best record since going 18-14 in 2022-23, which was also the last time the Tigers appeared in the WNIT, a possibility that isn’t completely off the table for Harper’s squad.

With a possibility of 11 SEC teams making the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers would likely be third in the pecking order for the next tournament selection.

Starting slow

Neither team got off to a fast start Wednesday. Alabama jumped ahead 6-0 through the first 3:30, but Mizzou used a Chloe Sotell 3, a Grace Slaughter layup and a Slaughter free throw to tie the game at six at the midpoint of the first quarter.

The Tigers then took the lead at 9-8 after Abbey Schreack hit three free throws with 1:18 left, but Alabama took a 19-3 lead into the second quarter.

After the break, the teams stayed close for the first half of the second. But shortly after Mizzou cut the lead to 20-15, Alabama used an 8-0 run to make it 31-17. Schreacke hit a 3 with 1:17 left to make it 31-20 going into halftime.

After the break

The Tigers stormed out of halftime with a 13-2 run to come all the way back to tie the game at 33 with 4:45 left, then the Tigers tied again at 35.

With 1:33 left, Shannon Dowell hit two free throws to bring Mizzou within 38-37, but Alabama hit a 3 to take a 41-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

But the Tigers didn’t stay within striking distance for long in the final 10 minutes.

Alabama opened with a 12-2 run as Ace Austin hit four straight 3s and the game was never close again. Alabama built out to a 20-point lead with a 7-0 run late in the quarter, but Mizzou scored the game’s final five points to create the final margin.

Stats

Mizzou shot just 29.4 percent (15-of-51) from the field and 22.2 percent (4-of-18) from 3. The Tigers shot 14-of-19 (73.7 percent) from the free-throw line.

Alabama shot 24-of-66 (36.4 percent) overall, 11-of-38 (28.9 percent) from 3 and 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from the free-throw line.

Alabama won the rebounding battle 48-36.

Both teams committed 16 turnovers, but Alabama turned those opportunities into 16 points, while Mizzou had just seven.

Alabama’s 14 offensive rebounds turned into 23 second-chance points.

Jordana Reisma led Mizzou with 15 points, while shooting 7-of-8 to go with five rebounds and a block. Slaughter reached 11 points, the 32nd straight double-digit game for her as she hasn’t scored fewer than 10 this season. But she shout just 3-of-11 from the field. Slaughter did reach a double-double with 11 rebounds to go with two assists.