Mizzou women hold off Arkansas to win third consecutive game

Coming into Thursday’s matchup at Arkansas, Mizzou coach Kellie Harper knew it wouldn’t be as simple as the Tigers’ 94-69 win against the Razorbacks in January.

“I think they’re playing much better now,” Harper said during her press conference ahead of the matchup. “I think they’re shooting the ball really well in the last three games. So we think they have really grown as a team and at their place, we don’t expect it to be an easy game.”

The game certainly wasn’t easy, especially without starting center Jordana Reisma, but the Tigers held on to win 87-82. The win was the third consecutive for Mizzou, which marks the Tigers’ first three-game win streak in SEC play since opening conference play with three straight wins in 2022-23.

The last time these teams matched up, Arkansas shot 1-of-18 in the first quarter. This time around, the Razorbacks shot 9-of-18 to take a 22-19 lead into the second quarter.

Mizzou then outscored the Razorbacks 22-16 in the second quarter to take a 41-38 lead into halftime.

The second half

In a game that had 11 lead changes and nine ties, the second half was somewhat one-sided. Nine of the lead changes and all of the ties came in the first half.

Arkansas jumped ahead with a 5-0 run to go ahead 43-41 with 9:18 left, but Mizzou used an 11-0 run to take the lead for good.

Jayla Smith hit a 3 to bring the Tigers within a point, then Chloe Sotell added a 3 to take the lead. Shannon Dowell added a 3-pointer and a layup to create a 52-43 advantage with 7:24 left and in less than 2 minutes, the Arkansas lead had turned into a nearly double-digit deficit.

But the Razorbacks weren’t going to let the Tigers run away with a dominant second half.

Arkansas cut the lead to four quickly, then got within two late in the third quarter at 64-62 with 42 seconds left.

Mizzou took a 66-64 lead into the fourth.

The teams went back and forth with every score coming with an answer from the other side.

Arkansas got within a point at 75-74, but Grace Slaughter hit a free throw and a layup to make it a four-point game once again.

After a Dowell layup and a Slaughter layup made it 82-77 with 1:10 left to play, it became a free-throw finish for Mizzou. Sotell hit two, while Schreacke, Dowell and Slaughter all hit one to hold off the Arkansas comeback attempt.

Stats

Mizzou shot 31-of-61 (50.8 percent) from the field, 12-of-32 (37.5 percent) from 3 and 13-of-18 (72.2 percent) from the free-throw line. Arkansas shot 31-of-77 (40.3 percent) overall, 14-of-43 (32.6 percent) from deep and 6-of-8 (75 percent) from the stripe.

The Tigers out rebounded Arkansas 41-33, but the Razorbacks had a 10-5 lead in offensive boards. Mizzou outscored Arkansas on second-chance points 10-8.

Dowell led the Tigers with 25 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. Slaughter had 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. Schreacke added 17 points and six rebounds, while Sotell had Seven points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Up next

Mizzou (16-9, 4-6) have more wins overall and in SEC play than they have since 2022-23. With seven games remaining, they would need to win three to mark a team high in both since 2018-19.

The Tigers will try for a fourth consecutive win Sunday when they play Georgia (18-5, 4-5) at 3 p.m. Sunday.