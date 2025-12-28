Mizzou women hold off Kansas City in overtime

It took overtime, but Mizzou held off the Kansas City Roos for a 71-67 win to finish up non-conference play Sunday at Mizzou Arena.

“Sometimes you just have to make one more play, one more defensive stop, one more rebound, one more execution on the offensive end,” Tiger coach Kellie Harper said. “It wasn’t a pretty game.”

It wasn’t a perfect game for the Tigers, but it was good enough. Mizzou spent a lot of focus on the outside, with 37 attempts from 3.

And that focus started early.

Abbey Schreacke hit the first of her four 3s to open the scoring for Mizzou, but Kansas City scored 12 of the next 15 points to jump in front 12-7 with 1:54 left in the first quarter.

The Tiger offense continued to struggle, but another Schreacke 3, a Lisa Thompson layup and a Jayla Smith steal-turned-layup cut the Kansas City lead to 14-13 going into the second quarter.

Kansas City led by seven at multiple points in the second quarter, but the Tigers continued to hit shots, including another 3 from Schreacke to tie the game at 31 with 1:59 left before halftime.

“They went to zone to try to switch it up on us and we just did a good job moving the ball and finding open shots,” Schreacke said. “… Me and Chloe (Sotell) had a good shooting night. We had a lot of good assists out of that zone.”

Mizzou took the lead at 34-33 after one of Sotell’s career-high seven 3s, but Kansas City scored the final three points to take a 36-34 lead into halftime.

“I really want to give credit to KC,” Harper said. “Watching them on film, we knew this was going to be a battle. I think matchup wise, we knew this was going to be challenging. They are much better than their record.”

The second half

Sotell caught fire with another couple of 3s in the third quarter. The first put Mizzou up 37-36 coming out of the break, the next gave Mizzou a seven-point advantage at 46-39 with 4:04 left in the third.

But Kansas City went on an 11-0 run across the next three minutes to take a 50-46 lead into the fourth.

”Several, several possession in the third, because we shot like 17 percent in the third quarter, we took some really quick, ill-advised shots,” Harper said.

The Tiger offense started to figure itself out and consistently worked its way into the paint effectively for the first time all night. But not before a Grace Slaughter 3 and another Sotell 3 put the Tigers up 52-50 with 8:05 left to play.

Mizzou built to a 59-53 lead after a Thompson jumper, then again after Jordana Reisma grabbed an offensive rebound and put a layup back up.

But Kansas City scored the final six points of regulation to tie the game at 61 and force overtime.

“I thought in the fourth quarter, when we settled down a little bit more, moved the ball a little bit more, attacked the basket a little bit more. It actually gapped them out a little bit more and we were able to find those opportunities easier,” Harper said.

Overtime

Kansas City took the initial lead of the extra period with a free throw. But Sotell came through once again with a 3 to put Mizzou up 64-62 with 4:06 left to play. The Tigers never trailed again.

Stats

Sotell led the Tigers with 23 points, just off her career high of 24. She was 7-of-13 overall and from 3 to go with two free throws, which she made in overtime. She also had six rebounds and two blocks.

“Just finding other ways to impact the game than just shooting,” Sotell said of what has changed for her the past couple of games. “Because I think just through playing hard and trying to get rebounds or find my teammates, it just helps me mentally. Just not thinking about, just focusing on shooting too much.”

Schreacke added 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting overall and from 3. She had four rebounds and two assists. Slaughter ended with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds to go with six assists. While Reisma had a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Tigers played a second game without second-leading scorer Shannon Dowell. Harper said there is no direct timeline for her return.

“We are really day-to-day with her,” Harper said. “And I know our athletic training staff is doing a really good job of taking care of her. And she’s been a very good patient, because she wants to get back out on the court.”

Mizzou shot 23-of-62 (37.1 percent) overall, 12-of-37 (32.4 percent) from 3 and 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) from the free-throw line.

The teams tied with 46 rebounds. Mizzou had 18 turnovers, which KC turned into 15 points. KC won points in the paint 32-20 and second-chance points 15-9.

Postgame press conference

Up next

Mizzou finished the non-conference slate with a record of 12-3. SEC play begins Thursday when the Tigers host Texas at 6:30 p.m.