Mizzou women shoot the lights out to beat Mississippi State

The shots never stopped falling for Mizzou as the Tiger women hit 58.2 percent from the field, 46.2 percent from 3 and 80 percent at the line on the way to an 88-80 win at Mississippi State.

It marked the first SEC road win of the season for the Tigers.

Even with the excellent shooting from the Tigers, the game was close throughout. There were 20 lead changes and 12 ties, but the Tigers claimed the final lead change as part of a 14-2 run across the final 3:04.

Hot start

Abbey Schreacke hit the game’s opening shot, then Chloe Sotell hit a 3 to put Mizzou ahead early. But a quick run led to the game’s first lead change as Mississippi State jumped ahead 7-5.

The teams traded the advantage three times and tied five times through the rest of the first quarter before Mizzou took a 22-20 lead into the second quarter after a Jordana Reisma layup with 45 seconds left.

The Tigers were 9-of-15 from the field in the first quarter. But they got even more efficient in the second as Mizzou shot 9-of-10 from the field and 3-of-3 from deep in the 10 minutes leading to halftime.

But the Tigers committed six turnovers and Mississippi State was able to take a 44-43 lead into halftime after a buzzer-beating 3.

The second half

After shooting 72 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3 in the first half, the Tigers likely had to slow down a bit after the break.

But they continued the hot shooting, going 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3. And the turnovers slowed, leading to the Tigers taking a 68-65 lead into the fourth.

The offense did slow in the fourth as Mizzou shot just 5-of-14, but it slowed for the Bulldogs as well. And the Tigers hit 7-of-10 free throws in the final 10 minutes to hold on in the end.

Mizzou lead 73-68 with 5:26 left to play, but Mississippi State put together an 10-1 run to take a 78-74 lead with 3:50 to go.

But Grace Slaughter would not let her team lose. She hit a fast break 3 to bring the Tigers within a point. Then hit another behind a Sotell screen to put Mizzou in front for good. Shannon Dowell then hit a layup before Slaughter added a layup of her own. It was free throws the rest of the way for Mizzou.

Stats

Dowell led the Tigers with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting overall and 7-of-7 shooting at the line. She added six rebounds and five assists in her best overall performance since returning from injury.

Slaughter added 18 points, three rebounds and two assists. Schreacke had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists and Saniah Tyler added 12 points.

Mizzou committed 13 turnovers and Mississippi State scored 20 points on those opportunities. The Bulldogs committed 11 turnovers and Mizzou added 17 points on those chances.

The Bulldogs won the rebounding battle 39-28 with a 20-6 lead in offensive boards. Those second chances turned into 19 points for the Bulldogs.

But the Tigers’ hot shooting was too much to overcome.

Up next

Mizzou (15-9, 3-6) will stay on the road to face Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.